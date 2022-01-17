ALBANY — Students in the Alexander Local School District will benefit from two civics education grants announced by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio last week.
A $3,500 grant to the high school will support student education through Ohio Model United Nations and a $4,000 grant to Ohio University will support a documentary film project through WOUB that will engage Alexander students.
The grant awarded to Alexander High School will benefit about 135 students in the district, according to information shared by FAO. High school students in grades nine through 12 will attend the Ohio Model United Nations conference before sharing their experience with sixth grade students.
At the conference, high school students learn about the operations of the UN and write, present and debate issues affecting people across the world, according to the conference website.
FAO states that the lessons high school students share with middle school students around their preparation and involvement in the conference will be supplemented by new civics education curriculum resources for sixth grade students. These new civics education games and resources, which will be purchased through the grant, will be available for future generations of students as well.
FAO’s civics education grant program is intended to support K-12 public school students throughout the region by connecting them with resources to become more informed and engaged.
Also among the recipients of FAO’s civics education grants was Ohio University.
The university received $4,000 to support a pre-existing project of WOUB Public Media called “Our Ohio,” which will benefit students at Alexander High School and schools in surrounding counties.
Through screenings of point of view documentary films and discussions with their creators, the project will engage area high school students in exploring Appalachian cultural identity as well as community, media literacy and multimedia storytelling. Students at the Alexander, Logan, South Gallia, Wellston and Meigs high schools will view a film titled “Portraits and Dreams” before participating in a virtual panel discussion about the film and a multimedia storytelling workshop held by WOUB.
The film examines photographs created by schoolchildren in 1970s Kentucky to explore the place the photos were made, the photography and lives of the students and the link between personal memory and time passing, WOUB’s release said.
WOUB Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo was quoted in WOUB’s release saying, “At its core, the ‘Portraits and Dreams’ film is about Appalachia culture and the people who are a part of it. We loved how the documentary showed the children telling the story of their roots and culture through photography, and we thought it would be a great documentary to show to local high school students to inspire them to think about how their culture and community shaped them and give them the ability to tell their own Appalachian stories.”
For the project, WOUB also received funding from the Ohio Arts Council, the Scripps College of Communication and a Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant program.
Funding from FAO’s civics education grant opportunity was awarded through the Longaberger Family Foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund. In this funding cycle, a total of $40,000 in grants were awarded to K-12 public educators and nonprofit service providers.
In neighboring Vinton County, the middle school received a $4,865 grant to engage sixth grade students in civics education through field trips to the Cincinnati Art Museum and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
Other grant recipients include Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge High School Ohio Model United Nations, Fort Frye High School, the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs Foundation, the Ohio FFA Foundation, Inc., the Ohio Valley Youth Network and Sycamore Youth Center, the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association and Zanesville High School.
