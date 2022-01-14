The Alexander Local School District may be approaching the end of an era after the school board voted narrowly against the renewal of the superintendent’s contract on Wednesday.
The board meeting was attended by nearly 40 community members, most of whom were apparently present to support the superintendent. However, it is not clear that the board initially planned to take any action related to the superintendent’s future at the meeting.
The motion to renew Superintendent Lindy Douglas’s contract was not on the agenda.
Board of Education Member Jay Barnes introduced the motion, which failed 3-2. Member Aaron Ramsey joined Barnes to vote in favor, while Member Josh Collins, Vice President Lucy Juedis and President Blake Regan voted against.
Despite repeated requests from community members that board members explain concerns with Superintendent Lindy Douglas’s leadership, none of the members who voted against the renewal offered specific criticisms.
The vote on Wednesday was not the final word on Douglas’s term as superintendent, however. In order to part ways with Douglas, the board would need to take formal action by March 1, according to Ohio Revised Code.
Douglas’s contract runs through July 31 of this year, she said. Douglas has served as superintendent since 2014.
Community members speak out
The meeting drew a crowd because many were under the impression that the board was considering a move to part ways with Douglas in its scheduled executive session.
Regan said this was not the purpose of the session, however.
“That was not what was discussed. I don’t know why everybody thought it was,” Regan said at the meeting.
Douglas did not attend the executive session but remained with members of the public.
Sally Ball, who taught in the district for many years beginning in 1966 and who continues to participate in district activities by selling tickets at sporting events and attending board meetings, told Regan from the audience that she assumed the board would be discussing Douglas’s leadership in the session after she heard Douglas would be excluded.
“That’s why we all thought you were going into executive session, to discuss Lindy,” Ball said.
According to the meeting agenda, the purpose of the executive session was to consider “the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against an employee or official.”
Regardless of what was discussed in the session, many audience members spoke in support of Douglas by interjecting during board proceedings, while eight voiced support for Douglas during the formal public comment period.
Longtime district resident Mike Wagner said, “We say we’re in this for the kids. Well, Ms. Douglas and many others walk the walk… I hope each of you are walking the walk and not making anything personal.”
Kim Kelly, a lifelong resident of the county who had two children graduate from the district and who previously served as the treasurer of the Spartan Athletic Club, shared a long list of what she views as the superintendent’s accomplishments.
Kelly cited the district's performance on state report cards, improvements in the district’s graduation rate, Douglas’s work with the state on student wellness, the district's inclusion in a PBS documentary and other achievements.
David Bright said, “Lindy is a known quantity that has demonstrated exemplary service to this community.”
Sally Ball said she didn’t understand how the district had gotten to “this point with Lindy.”
“My big question is why,” Ball said. “I think she’s done a great job.”
Ball said she had heard various explanations circulating for board members attempting to non-renew Douglas’s contract, including that Douglas is a woman; issues with school staff; and issues related to the construction of the district's athletic complex.
Les Cornwell accused board members of having “petty reasons” for wanting to get rid of Douglas.
“I’ve seen a lot of petty crap and it has no place on the school board of Alexander,” Cornwell said.
Russ Norris said the board should return from its executive session with information for the public.
“Please do not delay doing this,” Norris said. “Conflict delayed is conflict multiplied. If you kick this ball down to the next month you are making the situation worse. Please come out of that meeting and have answers to the public.”
Motion to renew
The motion to renew Douglas’s contract was brought to the floor in an apparently impromptu move by Barnes.
In comments prior to introducing the motion, Barnes said that although upon joining the board he was “one of the skeptics” of Douglas, he soon realized “there is nothing Ms. Douglas can do to please everyone.”
Barnes said he was impressed by Douglas’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her responsiveness.
“Any information anybody wants to know is a short phone call away,” Barnes said.
Barnes also told the Messenger, “For me, the main issue is, the district — academically, staff-wise, is pointed in the right direction. Pulling the superintendent at this stage is not something that any company in the private sector would do, unless they're doing a terrible job of running the district, which our superintendent is not.”
The introduction of Barnes’s motion to renew Douglas’s contact was met with applause from the audience.
Juedis made a motion to table Barnes’s motion, which Regan seconded.
A member of the audience said the effort to table the motion was an attempt to “jerk us around.”
“You may not have to answer us now, but you’ll have to answer us eventually at the ballot box,” the audience member added.
Multiple audience members asked Juedis to share why she did not want to vote on the renewal. Juedis said she was “not ready to vote on it tonight” and could not yet say specifically what was holding her back.
“There’s never an answer,” another audience member said.
“That’s because it’s personal,” said another.
“It is not personal,” Juedis said.
Multiple people in the audience said simultaneously, “It is personal.”
Another person in the audience said Juedis would talk for “20 minutes if you had problems with [Douglas] professionally.”
Several more retorts went back and forth between the board and the audience, with one comment that the board was “creating a hostile work environment” for the superintendent generating applause.
When the motion to table was brought to a vote, Collins said, “It seems pretty intent that there’s a vote to be had tonight, so I guess ‘no.’ I don’t think it’s the right choice, but I’ll say no.”
Regan joined Juedis in voting for the motion to table, which failed 3-2.
The board then considered the motion to renew Douglas’s contract.
Collins said, “I don’t think it’s the right decision for us to be taking this vote tonight. It was not in the cards, so I don’t know where it was brought from. I apologize you all had to come here.”
“I’ve made my comments, my reviews are all public, I’ve made my public comments,” Collins added, before voting against the motion to renew.
Ramsey said, “I have a really hard time when we have a winning team, pulling the coach, so my vote would be ‘yes.’”
Juedis voted no without further comment.
Regan said, “The reason I wanted to table this conversation is because I don’t think it is in the best interest of the district at this point in time to not have all the alternatives on the table to decide what is best."
Several members of the audience began speaking before Regan voted ‘no.’
The meeting then adjourned.
Barnes said he was not surprised his fellow board members voted against his motion.
Past reviews, comments
Douglas received positive performance reviews by the board in 2016 and 2017, with the board rating Douglas “above average” or “superior” in every category, according to copies of the reviews provided to the Messenger.
In 2018, after Collins joined the board, scores trended lower, however all scores still averaged above the “satisfactory” level with the exception of “Ability to make decisions promptly and correctly.” No comments were attached to the evaluation.
Collins voted against extending Douglas’s contract in 2018, as did Barnes.
In 2019, scoring was apparently completed on a different scale, but all scores averaged above the “meeting expectations” level. The board president attached a comment asking Douglas to “keep up the good work.”
Returning to the previous evaluation scale, scores were notably lower in 2020. The 2020 evaluation was the first during which Juedis and Regan served on the board.
In their campaigns for the board, Juedis and Regan were both critical of Douglas over the construction of the new Alexander Recreation Center. The district contributed $1.6 million to the project, though Douglas said the district would recoup nearly half of this by renting out the space.
Regan also criticized Douglas’s management of the budget in his campaign.
Attached to Douglas’s 2020 evaluation are three complaints from the board.
The complaints include that Douglas “singled out” Collins by saying in a “poorly worded email” to teachers that he’d requested information; that Douglas issued athletic passes to “friends and family;” and that Douglas allowed athletic practices to be held in a facility closed due to COVID-19.
A rebuttal from Douglas is also attached to the 2020 evaluation. The rebuttal states that all records requests will now be handled by the records department; that there were no ethics or policy violations in reference to Douglas’s use of athletic passes, but that all passes will now be handled by the athletic director; and that no athletic practices were held when facilities were closed due to COVID-19.
In the 2021 board evaluation of Douglas completed last month, Douglas received lower scores than in any previous evaluation provided to the Messenger, although no comments were attached.
Regan told the Messenger, “I've been working with the superintendent all year in my presidency to correctify where I saw weaknesses.”
In an email, Regan declined to tell the Messenger more specifically what weaknesses he was referring to because he “cannot speak for the Board.”
Douglas told the Messenger she stands by her performance as superintendent.
“The data and statistics show my strengths, and the progress the district has made,” Douglas said.
When asked why she thought board members might not renew her contract, Douglas said, “I don’t have a clear picture of that.”
Douglas said, however, that tension between herself and members of the board has surfaced regularly at board meetings over the past year.
Next steps
According to Ohio Revised Code Section 3319.01, a superintendent is automatically deemed reemployed for a one-year term unless the board either re-employs the superintendent for a succeeding term or provides written notice of its intention not to reemploy the superintendent by March 1 in the year the superintendent’s contract expires.
Regan told The Athens Messenger he is not “prepared one way or the other” to decide on the future of Douglas’s contract, citing a lack of opportunity to consider and discuss the renewal motion as his reason for voting no.
“There are concerns in all directions and what the board in general decides to do, that is yet to be decided,” Regan said.
At the meeting, Collins declined to comment further and did not respond to a subsequent request for comment. Juedis could not be reached for comment by press time.
The Board of Education’s next meeting is the final regularly scheduled meeting before the March 1 deadline to take action related to the superintendent’s contract.
The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
