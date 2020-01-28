The Alexander Township Trustees held its beginning of the year meeting on Jan. 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. With the following results elected officers for the 2020 year as follows: Brian Grubbs Chairman, Bobby Sickels Vice Chairman.

Monthly meetings will be at the garage the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The annual financial reports are available for viewing by contacting Fiscal Officer Judy Ellis.

Load comments