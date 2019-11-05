From a levy supporting the local foster care system to a levy funding the public library system, voters in Athens County gave their hearty approval.
A tuberculosis care program, the Emergency Medical Services organization, Meals on Wheels and the City-County Health Department — the slate of six countywide levies saw a clean sweep on Tuesday night.
However, a sales tax increase to benefit 911, the county general fund and the sheriff's office was rejected by voters.
These results, provided by the Athens County Board of Elections, are unofficial.
Here is a run-down of the levies and sales tax issue voted for on the General Election ballot:
Sales Tax
This 0.25 percent sales tax increase was rejected by voters by a margin of about 400 votes.
The increase would have generated $1.65 million per year over the next five years. Had it been approved, half of the proceeds would have benefitted Athens County 911 to pay for equipment upgrades; one-fourth would have gone to the county general fund; and the remaining one-fourth would have gone to the sheriff's office.
It would've raised Athens County's sales tax to 1.5 percent, the maximum allowed in Ohio.
The sales tax was rejected, 4,869 in favor compared to 5,243 against.
Children Services
This 2.5-mill replacement levy will provide around $2.76 million per year for the next 10 years.
It will fund safety interventions for children living in Athens County, and also pay for the care and placement of children into foster care.
The levy supports safety and prevention programming at the five Athens County school districts, along with salaries of school outreach caseworkers placed in each district.
The levy passed, 6,762 in favor to 3,582 against.
Senior Citizens
This 0.25-mill renewal levy will provide around $252,000 annually for the next five years. The levy pays for meal services to seniors — those delivered to area residents' homes or provided at the "senior congregate dining sites" in Athens and Glouster.
The levy passed, 7,869 votes in favor to 2,387 against.
Public Libraries
This 1.2-mill replacement levy will provide around $1.3 million annually for the next five years. It will fund the Athens County Public Library system, which has branches in Nelsonville, Athens, The Plains, Glouster, Chauncey, Coolville and Albany.
The levy passed, 6,839 votes in favor to 3,526 against.
EMS
This 1-mill renewal levy will provide around $1.05 million in annual funding for the next five years toward Athens County Emergency Medical Services.
The levy passed, 7,993 votes in favor to 2,356 against.
Health Dept.
This 0.4-mill replacement levy will provide around $441,000 in annual funding for the next 10 years.
It covers half of the Athens City-County Health Department budget, paying for local food service inspections, Project DAWN training, vaccine clinics and litter clean-up, among many other programs.
The levy passed, 7,124 votes in favor to 3,121 against.
Tuberculosis
This 0.3-mill renewal levy will provide about $123,500 in annual funding for the next five years.
The county's TB board treats residents through a "proactive" approach, Health Dept. Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell has said. The county has one of the "strongest" TB programs in the area, he told The Messenger.
The levy passed, 6,019 votes in favor to 3,582 against.
