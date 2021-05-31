The Nelsonville Division of Fire announced a milestone on Saturday: the day’s engine crew was staffed entirely by female firefighters. On Saturday, Firefighters Melissa Molden and Stephanie Mitchell are working a 24 hour shift. Nelsonville Division of Fire Chief Harry Barber said the “fire department has changed greatly” in recent years.
All-female fire crew a first for Nelsonville
