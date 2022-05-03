Athens County voters approved all levies in the county and a pair of questions on a local option.
With all 56 of 56 precincts reporting in Athens County - including the absentee votes - the public safety capital improvements tax increase of one half a percent that will assist in the cost of constructing a new fire station on Stimson Avenue gained the support of Athens voters with 823 voting for the tax increase and 562 voting against the tax increase.
In Lee Township, the Pizza Stop had two questions on a local option. The first was off premises alcohol sales and that question passed with 296 for the option and 76 against the option. The second was off premises Sunday sales and that question also passed 279 for and 95 against.
In Nelsonville, the recreation levy has passed by a vote count 235 to 116.
A pair of levies in Jacksonville passed, Tuesday evening. An operational levy passed by a vote 33 to 16 in favor of the levy. The fire protection levy is also passed with a 34 to 15 vote in favor of the levy.
In Carthage Township, both levies in that township gained support from the voters. The cemetery levy passed by a 117 to 87 count and the road maintenance levy is passed by a 129 for and 75 against.
