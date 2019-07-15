A man has been charged in Athens County Municipal Court with aggravated robbery after allegedly brandishing a knife while trying to steal Slim Jims.
Corey Brown, 20, had his initial court appearance Monday via video from Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Assigned Judge William Grim set bond at $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for next Monday. The felony charge lists Brown’s address as “homeless,” although various documents list an address of Nelsonville or Liars Corner Road, Athens.
According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the Dollar General store in The Plains last Thursday. Employees reported that a man with a knife threatened them when he was confronted about stealing several Slim Jims. They allegedly recognized Brown.
Sheriff Rodney Smith said the employees claimed the man was eating Slim Jims from the store and pulled a knife and put some of the Slim Jims back when confronted.
After the incident, the sheriff’s office asked the public to call with information about Brown’s location.
On Friday the sheriff’s office receive a tip that Brown was in The Plains. A deputy found him near the Spices of Life coffee shop and, according to the sheriff’s office, he had two knives in his possession. One of them is believed to be the weapon used in the robbery.
Brown was initially arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence, according to a sheriff’s report (although Smith said there also was probably cause to arrest him in connection with the robbery). Brown’s sister had arrived at the scene where Brown was being detained by the deputy. The deputy, who was on the phone talking to the regional jail, allegedly observed Brown take a syringe from his boot and drop it through the window of his sister’s car, causing her to yell.
Brown was not charged in municipal court with tampering with evidence.
