A service dog. Pizza-cutting scissors. A device that makes a cup vibrate when it’s almost full. An app that verbally tells the user what is in the picture they took. A state-of-the-art pair of “goggles” that helps a legally blind person read a restaurant menu.
All of these are assistive technology that helps disabled people live more independently in today’s world.
Recently, ambassadors Christopher Cooley, of Portsmouth, and Tanner Huff, of Ironton, visited the Athens Community Center to talk about the technology they use and show people how it helps.
Cooley noted that some adaptive technology is free, such as smartphone apps, while others can be expensive. All of it helps people who are disabilities be independent.
“There used to be this idea that people who have multiple disabilities can’t live independently,” he said. “There are so many people like me who want to live independently and on their own. They can do it with technology’s help. ... I can be a part of the community the same as you. I just do things differently.”
Cooley said he is the first person in Scioto County to have a remote-support system installed in his home. The remote assistant helps him do things in daily life, such as remind him to take his medication, alert him to people coming to the house and help read mail or food labels.
The remote assistant includes a team of people who are available 24/7 to monitor and help others who are living independently.
Grant Director George Myers said the remote assistant program is individualized.
“It can take any form,” he said. “Some need very little, like maybe a phone call to remind them to take their medication. It addresses safety concerns with two-way video. With a smart thermostat, they can remotely adjust the temperature if it gets too hot. They use a smart door lock or camera to make sure the client is safe.
“Ohio is the leader in providing this type of technology,” Myers said. “We should be proud of it.”
Huff has a modified dish brush and pizza scissors, which help him accomplish tasks while using just one hand. He is legally blind and uses a video magnifier, which costs $3,100.
In the past, Huff had to get a menu or newspaper within an inch or two of his face to be able to read it. With the googles, he can read the same size font at a distance of about 20 feet or less. When he goes to movies, he can sit toward the back of the theater, where the wheelchair accessible area usually is, rather than within the first three rows.
The goggles have cameras mounted on either side. His eyes are covered by a screen. The images captured by the camera appears on the screen in front of his eyes. Huff said he can also take screenshots.
“I went to an Italian restaurant recently,” he said. “I took a snapshot of the menu with my goggles, so I could hand it off to other people at my table. Then I looked at the photo to make my order.”
Cooley is a fan of PENfriend, which looks like a pen and helps nonverbal people still live independently.
It comes with removable stickers that can be placed on different surfaces. His remote assistant can record a verbal copy of something he has written down that is stored on the pen. When Cooley goes to the store, he can put the PENfriend on a sticker and it will recite the message or other pre-recorded messages, like asking a store employee for help or asking for directions. The device costs between $30-$50.
Cooley noted that he also has a recording asking people for help crossing roads.
“I may be waiting for 45 minutes for someone to help me, but I’m still independent,” he said. “I can keep pressing the button until help arrives.”
Cooley has been an advocate for disabled people for a long time. He has helped get several state laws benefitting disabled citizens’ passed, such as the recognition of Ohio Service Dog Awareness Week. After a health setback, he moved from Columbus to Portsmouth to be with his family and friends.
After a while in Scioto County, he wanted to be back on his own. The local Board of Developmental Disabilities and others to make that happen.
Huff was a student at Ohio University—Southern when he some things came up that made him put his education on hold. While he was looking for a job, he found the Tech Ambassador program.
“It was a dream come true,” he said of the ambassador program. “The stuff I planned on doing with my degree is what I’m doing now. I work with the developmentally disabled and show them resources and technology. I help them get the products or help them find ways to get them.”
Many of their devices are paid for through Medicaid waivers, Huff said.
“You can buy practically anything if you show you have a need for them,” he said.
Myers noted that there is a limit of $5,000, but “still that can buy you a lot of assistance technology.”
https://www.facebook.com/ohiotechambassadors — Ohio Tech ambassador network Youtube — https://www.youtube.com/@ohiotechambassadorsnetwork2599
George Myers, grant director, said that originally, the program was tasked by the state Department of Developmental Disabilities to find, hire and train four ambassadors. They ended up hiring five, which included Cooley and Huff.
“A big part of what we did in Athens was Chris and Tanner talked about their lives and we had the devices out for people to see and ask questions,” he said.
The ambassadors aren’t just people living with disabilities. Ambassador Brittany Joseph is the mother of a son who has autism. She shows people various devices and how they help her take care of her son so he can live as independently as possible, Myers said.
“We emphasize talking to our peer groups,” Myers said of the ambassador visits. “We encourage Brittany to talk with family members of disabled people.”
After someone goes to a Tech Ambassador’s event, people can talk with their disabilities benefits case worker and mention the technology and figure out how to get it, Cooley said.
“We have the power to be able to be on our own,” he said. “I have heard a lot of deaf and blind people can’t live on their own. I encourage them to know they can no matter what. … It makes me smile when people say, ‘If (the ambassadors) can do it, I can do it.’”
Huff also likes helping the community by being a Tech Ambassador.
“This is like what I was trying to do when I was going to college, then college was not available to me anymore,” he said. “Tech ambassadors continued the dream of mine.”
Some assistive technologies need access to the internet to function. Traditional internet service isn’t available in some parts of Ohio, Myers admitted.
He noted that one portion would be to use a cellphone company’s home internet service, which is “like a hotspot on steroids,” he said. “The phone carrier brings internet to the home.”
Cooley said that he has such a device that he uses when visiting his niece, who lives up the road from him. While he has internet service, she does not. He can set up a hotspot using a device that connects to cellular data. He also uses AngelSense, a GPS tracking device, so she can make sure he gets to her home safely.
Besides in-person activities held throughout the state, Ohio Teach Ambassadors host virtual events.
The ambassador network has a YouTube channel, youtube.com/@ohiotechambassadorsnetwork2599, that provides recordings of past virtual sessions and videos with tips on using technology in real-world settings.
You can learn more about Ohio Tech Ambassadors Network at ohiotechambassadors.org/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.