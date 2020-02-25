AMES TOWNSHIP – Heroic co-workers may have helped save the life of a construction worker on Thursday, Feb. 20. A construction crew was working along Eddy Road and OH-550 in Ames Township when the accident occurred. The victim has not been identified, and according to HIPAA laws, the Jacksonville Fire Department could not release details of the accident at this time.
The Ames-Bern and Jacksonville fire departments shut down OH-550 while a life flight crew landed and transported the victim to Columbus. The fire departments were assisted by the Amesville police marshal.
According to Assistant Fire Chief, Brad Maxwell the victim survived thanks to their co-workers.
“The real heroes of the day were the co-workers,” Maxwell said. “They performed admirably.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.