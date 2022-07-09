A humanitarian project and a popular country, swing, honky-tonk and jazz band will be combing forces today for a timely cause: to collect and send some much needed supplies to the Ukraine.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., at Village Productions located at 16 State St. (SR 550), Amesville, Oh, The Ames-Bern Ridge Rounders will perform till 9:30ish, or whenever the band decides to quit playing. This event is is also a fundraiser geared to help the Athens-based organization, Little Wing Relief, in their efforts to aid the people of the Ukraine.
This dance also marks the grand reopening of Village Productions. This organization provides a variety of services for community members in the greater Amesville area. Classes are also offered there that focus on teaching crafts, yoga, music and dancing to residents.
For more information on Village Productions visit www.village-productions.org.
Chris Ridgway plays electric guitar for The Ames-Bern Ridge Rounders, which has been together for three years. He described the band as, “a group of local musicians who like to keep their performances close to home in their own community.”
Ridgway expressed that he and his fellow bandmates are excited to be a part of this event, “because the people in the Ukraine can really use our help.”
More information about The Ames-Bern Ridge Rounders and their upcoming performances can be found by visiting, https://www.facebook.com/amesbernridgerounders.
According to LWR organizer, Holly Dallman, this group’s mission is to collect much needed relief-based supplies to fill an initial 20-foot container for shipment to the Ukraine in August.
The suggested donation for this fundraising dance is $5-$50. Anyone planning to attend can also bring items such as canned and non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products and medical supplies that can be used by both civilians and military personnel.
Specifically, Little Wing Relief is hoping to collect items like bullet proof vests and desks. helmets and goggles that the people in the Ukraine can use to protect themselves in the event that they’re being attacked.
In addition, LWR also need things like helmets and paw coverings for military dogs.
Once the container is full, it will be shipped to Poland where it will be transported to Kyiv and received by The Heraskevych Charity Foundation, who will distribute the donations.
Donations are also being accepted at the Little Wing Relief donation station located at the Market on State located at 1000-C E.State Street. Donations can be dropped off at the east end of the mall behind IHOP on the following days and times:
Tuesday & Thursday: Noon until 5 p.m., Saturday: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday: noon until 4 p.m.
For more information on Little Wing Relief, as well as a detailed list of items they’re seeking for donations, visit www.LittleWingRelief.org.
Another event this weekend is also being held to benefit the delivery of medical supplies to the Ukraine.
”From Ohio With Love,” a benefit concert and limited edition “Kameniari” bottle release is being hosted tonight at Jackie O’s Tap Room, 25 Campbell St. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Athens own Appalachian psych-folk quintet, Hill Spirits, will headline the benefit. Guest taps will be featured from local and regional breweries, as well as a silent auction of classic Ohio Brew Week art and Athens products. Funds raised will go toward next delivery of supplies to UA First Aid. Donations are accepted from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The silent auction will continue Sunday, with Hill Spirits also performing from noon to 2 p.m.
