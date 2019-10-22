AMESVILLE — What would Alonzo Weed think of all this?
Musicians singing his name ... residents dressed in his usual hobo garb, complete with top hats ... even a little Alonzo, played by Charlie Hatfield, whose short stature most resembled that of Weed.
Amesville’s most infamous mayor was the surprising subject of the first-ever Alonzo Weed Fest.
Weed, a diminutive drifter who enjoyed more than his fair share of alcoholic beverages, became mayor of Amesville by accident in 1903. He had been nominated for the position as something of a joke, and the election ended in a tie. Weed won the tiebreaker and spent only a few months leading the town before he hit the road again.
The story of his rise and fall made headlines from coast to coast and all over in Canada, as Americans followed Weed’s latest foibles with rapt attention. At one point, Amesville officials petitioned the governor to remove Weed for being unfit for office. In a shocking decision, the governor ruled in favor for Weed — arguing that residents had made their beds by electing him, and now they had to deal with the consequences.
The story of Alonzo Weed faded into history for about a century, until The Athens Messenger published a series of feature stories about the unlikely mayor in 2016. Local residents, including current Mayor Gary Goosman, had never heard the story. Before long, a few Amesville “lifers” uncovered old books of meeting minutes from 1903 which bear Weed’s name.
Earlier this year, Amesville debuted a new festival series called “Second Saturdays” to draw more attention and tourism to town. It was decided that the October version, held this past weekend, would be devoted to Weed’s tale.
The Ames-Bern Ridge Rounders and Coal Cave Hollow Boys were invited to perform, with the first group singing an original song about the former mayor:
Alonzo Weed, Alonzo Weed,
Blew into town like a tumble weed...
Mayor Goosman read a proclamation announcing that the village had finally come to embrace its most infamous leader. He noted that the town has had many famous residents and landmarks in its long history, but that no story had captivated national attention like the story of Alonzo Weed.
Once essentially driven out of town more than 100 years ago, Weed was now the marquee name of a local festival. What would he possibly think of that?
Surmised Goosman: “He’d probably say, ‘I’d drink to that.’”
