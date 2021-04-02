An Amesville man was sentenced Wednesday to four and a half years in prison for crimes related to the theft of a vehicle and weapons possession.
Steven Forgoress, 42, of Amesville, was sentenced Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years and six months in prison. Forgoress pleaded guilty to two cases that charged for grand theft of a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
On Aug. 28, 2019, during a traffic stop by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Forgoress was found to have a gun on his person while already under indictment for grand theft of a motor vehicle. On Sept. 28, 2019, Forgoress stole a truck from Go Mart in Nelsonville.
Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge George McCarthy sentenced Forgoress to a three-year sentence for having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and 18 months for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
McCarthy found that Forgoress failed to remain law-abiding, had no genuine remorse, is drug-dependent and that recidivism is likely.
Forgoress was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and is given credit for 115 days in jail.
