At a Dec. 31 council meeting, the Village of Coolville prospectively appointed sitting council members to continue into the new year, attempting to partially resolve uncertainty regarding the village government’s future.
In a recording of the meeting posted to YouTube by Jeremy Miller, an advocate for dissolving the village, Mayor Pro Tempore Roxanna Chiki can be heard saying, “We’ve called everybody under God’s green earth to find an answer to our situation and we have been unable to do so… We are gonna do what’s best for the town at the moment.”
At the meeting, Chiki proceeded to appoint current council members Julie Ledsome and Lora Toncray to continue on the village council, with Ledsome agreeing to continue only until a replacement can be found.
The village council moved to appoint Chiki to another term on council, as well as to another term as council president. Given the ongoing vacancy in the office of the mayor, Chiki, as council president, will continue to serve as mayor “until a successor is elected and qualified,” according to documents from the Ohio Secretary of State.
It appeared possible that without action, the Coolville Village Council could be entirely vacant at the start of the new year with the exception of Member Curtis Rood.
Nobody ran for village council in 2021, with four seats up for election, including Chiki’s. Member Charity Boggs, whose term was set to continue, announced her intention to resign, saying her last day would be Dec. 31.
Boggs told the Messenger on Jan. 3, however, that it was not yet clear whether the village council would accept her notice of resignation given issues with the paperwork she submitted.
If the council declines to accept her resignation, Boggs said in a Facebook message that she might reconsider the resignation because, “I have received a couple of calls from village supporters asking me to stay to stand up to town bullies and hecklers.”
Boggs added, “I apologize for being so confusing. I love this village and have lived here 40 of 48 ½ years of my life.”
In the recording of the meeting, following Chiki’s appointments of Ledsome and Toncray, Miller can be heard saying, “You can’t do that, you’re not the mayor,” referring to a dispute over the rightful mayor of the town.
The dispute began after the village council declined to excuse then-elected mayor Rose Tyman’s absences from meetings last summer. Tyman was set to reprise her role as mayor at these meetings following a leave of absence related to the controversial arrest of her fiance.
Chiki told Miller, “Jeremy, I am going to do that.”
“You can’t, it’s against the law,” Miller said.
Miller said village council should expect to hear from his attorney about the issue.
According to Ohio Secretary of State documents on filling vacancies in elective office, vacancies in the village authority should be “filled by appointment by the remaining council members for the remainder of the unexpired term. If council fails to act within 30 days after the vacancy, the mayor may fill the vacancy by appointment.”
Ohio State University Professor Steve Huefner, an expert on election law, previously told the Messenger that the legality of the council’s moves on Dec. 31 were unclear given the lack of legal provisions regarding how to resolve a situation in which a village expects to have only one sitting council member and no mayor.
In response to requests for comment, representatives with the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and Ohio Secretary of State’s Office both sent the Messenger information regarding procedures for filling vacancies in village governments, which do not appear to clarify Coolville’s situation.
Chiki said at the meeting that the village had two choices: either “everybody walks out and things stop” or the village government “puts its residents first.”
Troy Township Trustee Mike Putnam attended the Dec. 31 meeting and said that regardless of whether the village council moved to fill impending vacancies, the township would not take over governance in the village unless instructed to do so by the state.
“You guys just can’t just dissolve tonight at midnight and expect us to come here and run this place,” Putnam can be heard saying in the recording of the meeting. “It’s not gonna happen. Now, if the State of Ohio comes in and says, you guys need to run it, absolutely we’ll run it. But until that happens, we’re not gonna do it.”
The Athens County Board of Elections is reviewing a petition to put dissolving the Village of Coolville on the ballot.
Village of Coolville Attorney Tracy S. Comisford declined to comment for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.