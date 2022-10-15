As more Americans are living to older ages so too are the number of people who are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The physical and financial toll of these diagnoses on families can be daunting, but there are agencies to help.
“A lot of times families get hit with this diagnosis and they don’t know where to go next,” said Meg Haist, development manager with Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati.
“They don’t have a very good understanding of the disease,” she continued. “What our clinical social workers will do is sit down with the family and talk with them.”
The Alzheimer’s Association is known most widely for their fundraising efforts through annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s events, typically held in the fall. Dollars raised from those events go to provide services to those individuals living with Alzheimer’s and caregivers along with research on the disease.
The Sixth Annual Southeast Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State Street.
Activities start at 12:30 p.m. with a kids fun zone area, a dog dress-up contest and a caregiver area with information and support for caregivers.
The promise garden ceremony will be held at 1:45 p.m. allowing caregivers, those individuals with Alzheimer’s, supporters and those who have lost someone to the disease to all participate.
“Every person who walks carries a pinwheel flower representing their connection to the cause,” Haist said.
Dr. Douglas Woo, a neurologist with OhioHealth serving the area, will hold the white flower which represents the first person who will survive Alzheimer’s disease.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, people will start the walk which will be held on the hike/bike trail. There are marks for a half mile, one mile and 1.5 miles to allow people to know how far they have walked. Walkers are able to turn around at any point to return to the start line.
An after-party is being hosted by Eclipse Company Store.
Anyone wanting to participate in the walk will need to register on the walk’s website at act.alz.org/seo.
To date, about $29,000 has been raised for this year’s walk with the goal set at $54,000.
Haist said that number may seem high, but the association picked that goal for a reason.
In 2020, a total of $27,400 was raised even when everything was shut down due to the pandemic.
The goal in 2021 was $34,000 as they weren’t sure if people would want to come out to a public event. In the end, they had 399 people participate and raised nearly $45,000. So a $10,000 jump this year didn’t seem unrealistic.
“In the five-year history of the event, they’ve raised over $171,000,” Haist said. “That’s just a tribute to the support in the community like OhioHealth, individual families, civic groups and student groups at Ohio University. They have been great partners.”
The money is used for a variety of purposes with the largest amount, about 80 percent going to care, support, research and advocacy about the disease. Seventeen percent goes to fundraising efforts with only four percent going to administrative costs.
For more information or to register for the Alzheimer’s Walk, visit act.alz.org/seo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.