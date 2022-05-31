Organizers of an annual event are hoping their fundraiser will help the growing number of area residents who are dealing with a shortage of food in their households.
To reach that goal, tickets will go on sale Wednesday for the Eighth Annual Bounty on the Bricks, a fundraiser for the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.
The four-course meal, served on Court Street, will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Check-in will start a bit earlier, allowing people to try some of the locally sourced beverages from breweries and wineries before sitting down at a long table for good food and fellowship.
“We’re really excited to bring the event back,” said LeeAnn Lucas-Helber, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. “It’s really a celebration of local farmers and produce. It’s a one-of-a-kind dinner. It is also an event celebrating the generosity of the people who are supporting the critical needs of our community.
“Food insecurity in our region is nearly twice the national average. … For our region to thrive, we must take care of this critical situation,” she said.
Eva Bloom, member of the fundraiser’s planning committee, also works for Hocking, Athens, Perry Community Action director of development and confirmed Lucas-Helber’s information during an interview. HAPCAP operates the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.
According to 2019 data from Feeding America, one in six individuals, including one in four children, struggle with hunger in Southeastern Ohio. According to the food bank’s website, “Those facing food insecurity include seniors, children, working adults, veterans, and students.”
Food bank officials think that number has been higher due to COVID and the increase of gas and food prices, Bloom said.
“Now the demand is really higher (than the statistics) due to the rising cost of gas and food,” she said. “New families that hadn’t reached out during COVID are coming in to get emergency food.”
The food banks, which serve 10 counties including Athens County, have seen a 55 percent increase in use across the network, Bloom said.
Bounty on the Bricks tickets cost $100 each and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis online at athensbounty.org website. Proceeds will support the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and its 65 members in 10 counties.
Planning committee says about 300 attend on average. The event will raise about $90,000.
Many sponsors and other partners help make that fundraising goal possible, Lucas-Helber said.
Unlike in past year’s, each course will be provided by a different caterer. They include River Willow Culinary Services, appetizer; Ohio University Inn, soup and salad; Little Fisher Brewery, entree; and Purple Chopstix, dessert. Their dishes will feature as many locally-sourced produce, meat and other food products as possible, Lucas-Helber said.
“This year’s event is a great opportunity to showcase the bountiful food we produce in the region and the plentiful restaurants,” she said. “Not just one great chef will be highlighted. We’ll have four organizations working together to create a great experience.”
Participants will be given assigned seats when they check-in.
“They can go to the bar and mingle, hang out with folks and take a seat about the time dinner starts to be served,” Lucas-Helber said.
The event still needs volunteers to help with everything from serving to setting up to plating. Bloom said the best way to sign-up is to visit the event’s website, athensbounty.org.
