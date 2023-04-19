An annual Athens event triumphantly returned over the week and its organizers deemed it a rousing success.
The 36th Annual Kidfest celebration took place Saturday at Ohio University’s Walter Fieldhouse.
Matthew Starkey, public information officer and community events coordinator for Athens County Children Services (ACCS), was pleased with the turnout, despite some minor parking hiccups caused by a myriad of events going on near the fieldhouse Saturday morning and afternoon. These events included the Ohio football spring scrimmage, an Ohio baseball game and a track meet held by the university.
"We had right around 1,500 attendees for the event and about 250-300 volunteers from vendors along with ACCS volunteers," Starkey said, adding that "Parking was an issue with such a busy Saturday of events on Ohio University’s campus so we would like to improve that in the future to allow more people to comfortably attend."
The proceeds from Kidfest will go back toward covering the agency’s costs in putting it on.
Each year, Athens County Children Services holds Kidfest to coincide with National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. This observance encourages communities to get involved and take a more proactive stance against child abuse and neglect.
According to www.cdc.gov, each year, at least one in seven children experience some form of child abuse and or neglect.
The objective of Kidfest is to provide a fun and safe event full of activities and games for children and their families in Athens County to enjoy. This event also serves to make local residents more aware of people, services, programs, events and projects in Athens County that benefit area children.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kidfest 2022 was celebrated by having goody bags distributed at various schools throughout Athens County, and with virtual events that involved interactive games and activities.
Since this was the first in-person Kidfest in three years, Starkey was unsure of what to expect, but was extremely pleased with the turnout, which he said was a testament to people wanting to get back to normal following the pandemic and its after effects.
"The pandemic added a lot of uncertainty to whether people would be eager for a return to these type of traditional community events and I think Saturday was a statement that people are, in fact, ready to return to some form of normalcy with these events," Starkey said.
Starkey said that this year they had between 50 and 60 vender booths set up, providing plenty of things for the kids and their families to enjoy.
Besides educational activities presented by local community members, organizations and businesses, Kidfest 2023 featured musical entertainment by DJ Rockin’ Reggie Robinson. He has been a disc jockey for 36 years and has been involved with Kidfest for twenty.
“Doing events like this for kids is a natural fit for me.” Robinson told The Athens News last week. “I’m also a big supporter of the great work Athens County Children Services has been doing. I’m even one of their board members now.”
When he’s not DJ-ing celebrations like Kidfest 2023, Robinson is a substance abuse counselor at Health Recovery Services, located at 224 Columbus Road, #102 in Athens.
Robinson explained, “When I’m DJ-ing, I use music as a vehicle to send a message that people can have fun and enjoy themselves without using drugs and alcohol. So, this will fit right in with this event.”
Also on hand was portrait drawings by local artist, JD Williamson, obstacle courses, bounce houses, and a performance by the Ohio Valley School of Celtic Dance and Culture.
Starkey noted that there was also "a little people hospital, firetrucks, emergency vehicles, a wiffle ball cage and the Copperheads baseball team made an appearance.”
Members of the Ohio University Men’s D1 hockey team are also were at the event to play a little field hockey with the children who came to the fest.
Several food trucks, including A-Town Pies and the Burrito Buggy, were on-site for those who wished to purchase food.
For Starkey, Kidfest is a labor of love and harkens back to his days of attending the event as a child.
“I’m really happy to be able to give a new generation of local kids the chance to have the same kind of fun I did back then,” Starkey said.
When asked to pinpoint a highlight of Saturday's festivities, Starkey couldn't limit it to just one particular thing.
"The whole weekend was a highlight, but I think the biggest was just seeing everyone in the community come together on the day of Kidfest," Starkey said.
He added that he feels the event was a win-win situation for both his organization and the community at-large.
"We were excited to see everyone from our sponsors to our vendors, volunteers, ACCS staff, and entertainment show up with the goal of putting on an amazing event for our Athens County community.
"Children were able to get some energy out, win some prizes, and have loads of fun. Parents had an increasingly rare day of low-cost entertainment while also being connected with resources they need in the community. Several individuals I spoke to were finally able to connect with resources they needed. All in all, seemed like a great day of fun with some amazing weather and we can’t wait to improve upon it and make it better for next year," Starkey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.