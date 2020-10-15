The annual Halloween block party held on Court Street in Athens each year has been canceled, but the Honey for the Heart parade which kicks off the event has simply been reimagined.
The West State Ball Fields will come alive with puppets, music, bubbles and people, as Passion Works hosts a “parade in place” for the community.
“We wanted to provide a memorable, safe experience for the community,” said Patty Mitchell, director of Passion Works. “As an event, it can be in addition or to replace the trick-or-treat experience.”
Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m., all visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles to experience Passion Work’s magic.
Instead of watching a team of funky puppets marching down Court Street with a cacophony of joyous noises, anyone wishing a Honey for the Heart experience will need to head to the the roundabout portion of the Ball Fields, which will be utilized for several sections of entertainment.
The Dairy Barn Arts Center, Professor Bubblemaker, the Ohio Discovery Museum and many other community partners have already signed up to take up a “section” of the roundabout. Brandon Thompson, aka DJ B-Funk, who usually is involved with ensuring entertainment at the Athens Halloween Block Party, will be providing music for the event.
Mitchell said puppets and other Passion Works art will be intermingled through the entire event, and said she envisions decorating the trees, fences and other landscaping with further Passion Works art and puppets.
Mitchell said around 18-25 stations will be included in the physically-distanced event. Candy shoots (tubes around 6 feet long) will send candy directly into the visiting vehicles, allowing for COVID-19 precautions to still be maintained.
“We’re working the Athens City-County Health Department and the City to imagine the safest and most outrageously fun event that’s so Athens,” Mitchell said. “The idea is you drive through and have this experience.”
A similar event was hosted by Passion Works in June at the Zenner House. Although the “parade in place” was a fundraiser for the nonprofit art studio, the entertainment opportunity was embraced by the community.
Anyone attending the event is requested to remain masked and in their vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.