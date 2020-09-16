Annual events have had to adapt to the changing climate with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Susan G. Komen Southeast Ohio MORE THAN PINK Walk, typically hosted in Athens, is no different. The annual charity walk will take place virtually this year on Saturday, Sept. 19.
"The decision was made as a way to prioritize and protect participants’ health and safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in alliance with the mass gathering mandates and directives provided by trusted local and statewide health officials," a statement from Susan G. Komen Columbus said.
The 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk schedule and virtual experience details are as follows:
- 8:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony – Registrants will gather virtually for the 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk to kick off individual celebrations throughout the Southeast Ohio region.
- 9 a.m. – “Walk Where You Are” – Participants disperse and are encouraged to walk in their neighborhood, local park, or wherever else they are able to socially distance with their family, friends, and team members.
- Registration is free for the 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk. Registration provides access to the online fundraising tools and connects participants and teams through virtual communication platforms.
- Participants who fundraise $100 or more will be recognized with a 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk t-shirt. Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will be recognized with a Walk shirt designed in a special shade of pink (regardless of the amount of funds raised).
- Komen Southeast Ohio encourages participants to set a step goal for the Walk, inviting them to take their steps a little at a time, or all at once on event day. Steps can be tracked on Susan G. Komen’s new mobile app. The app allows participants to post pictures directly to social media, earn badges, and download social media filters.
“Hosting the MORE THAN PINK Walk virtually still allows our Southeast Ohio supporters to get involved in our mission, empower their community, and raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy, and life-saving research,” said Alyssa Petrella, Komen Columbus Director of
Development. “The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in-person due to their health or scheduling conflicts will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope.”
Nearly 400 women in Southeast Ohio receive a breast cancer diagnosis every year. Komen Columbus has raised more than $33 million that has been directed toward research and screenings, with many Komen Community Partners in Southeast Ohio receiving Komen grant support.
“Disparities here in our region are extreme,” said Laura Grueser, Susan G. Komen Southeast Ohio patient navigator. “The MORE THAN PINK Walk serves as an important fundraiser that fuels resources vital to our community. Necessities such as our mobile mammography unit and
dedicated help for patients trying to navigate the overwhelming healthcare system are assets this region can’t go without.”
