Another arrest has been made in what authorities are now calling a child pornography ring.
John Creighton Shaw, 27, of Malta, has been charged in Athens County Municipal Court with four felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on May 16. His bond was set at $25,000.
He also is charged with two felony counts of tampering with evidence, and those offenses are alleged to have occurred between March 1 and July 27 of this year. His bond on those charges was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing on all the charges is scheduled for Aug. 5.
His initial appearance Monday in municipal court was made via video from Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
A request filed Friday for an arrest warrant alleges that Shaw is "involved in a child pornography ring."
Shaw's arrest was an outgrowth of the Dick Adams investigation, according to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. It is the third case resulting from that investigation.
Adams, 74, of Hawks Road, Athens, was indicted July 8 by an Athens County grand jury on one charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He has pleaded innocent.
Joshua Copeland, 37, of Guysville, was indicted July 18 on seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He also faces one count of having a weapon while under disability. He is scheduled to be arraigned this Wednesday.
According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation of both Shaw and Copeland resulted from information allegedly found in Adams' cell phone records.
“Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office worked throughout the weekend with Morgan County and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices to gather additional information and conduct additional search warrants at Shaw’s address as well as additional search warrants at Adams’ residence," Blackburn said in a news release. "Officers located additional items at Adams’ residence, which will be sent out for analysis. Investigation will continue and additional charges may be filed.”
