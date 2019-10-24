Skimmer sweep
This file photo from 2016 was taken as local and state agencies conducted widespread checks for “skimmer” devices on gas pumps. These devices are placed by thieves to record credit card information, including PIN numbers. No skimmers were found during the 2016 sweep (this photo shows the inside of a pump in its proper state). However, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has reported another skimmer was recently discovered at the Guysville Marathon station.

 Photo courtesy of the Athens County Auditor’s Office

Employees of the Guysville Marathon reportedly discovered another credit/debit card “skimmer” on one of the station’s gas pumps.

The report was made Tuesday morning to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. By the time deputies arrived, employees had already removed the skimmer device.

The sheriff’s office report states deputies collected “additional evidence for the investigation, and it was suspected that some customer data may have been compromised.”

Skimmers are typically installed on gas pumps in secret and thieves return later to get the card information recorded on them.

Skimmers were previously found on six of the Guysville station’s 12 pumps back in November 2018. It was believed they had been there for at least a week until they were discovered.

The sheriff’s office later heard from at least seven Marathon customers reporting thefts ranging from $100-819, The Messenger reported. Withdrawals had reportedly been made from ATMs in Florida, Texas and Lancaster using their credit card information.

At that time, Sheriff Rodney Smith noted that gas stations have security tape seals on their pumps that can indicate tampering if the seals are broken. The Marathon station did not have these security seals prior to the 2018 skimmer incident, but had since been installed before the more-recent one.

Smith has said deputies now routinely check pumps for skimmers and that customers and employees should do the same.

