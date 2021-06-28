The Ohio House unanimously passed an amended version of Collin’s Law, anti-hazing legislation Friday, weeks after it also unanimously passed the Ohio Senate.
It will now return to the Ohio Senate to consider the amendment made in the House that removed some parental liability. If both chambers agree, the legislation will go to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Collin’s Law, or SB 126, would introduce a suite of criminal penalties and would also implement hazing education and prevention procedures, especially at Ohio colleges and universities.
Collin Wiant was an Ohio University student in 2018 when he attended the now expelled Sigma Pi fraternity party — a coroner’s report said he died that evening of asphyxiation due to ingestion of nitrous oxide.
Under the bill, the state chancellor of higher education would create a statewide plan for preventing hazing, including modeling anti-hazing policy and anti-hazing education and training. Colleges and universities will be required to adopt an anti-hazing policy, report hazing incidents and provide student and faculty training.
State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, was a co-sponsor of the legislation that originated in the Ohio Senate.
He lauded the legislation as a step to combatting hazing.
“This is an important day,” said Edwards. “With this measure, it is my hope that we increase safety, increase awareness and eliminate hazing. Collin’s Law is the right thing to do, it will make a difference on campuses across the state, and I look forward to it becoming the law of Ohio.”
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, who has been advocating for increased penalties for hazing since 2019, told The Athens Messenger in March that it is imperative to take action and give prosecutors the tools needed to end the culture of hazing on college campuses.
Currently, the maximum penalty for hazing in Ohio is 30 days in jail, Blackburn previously said.
“This is the full fledged law that will change the face of hazing on college campuses and high schools,” Blackburn said. “This has got to change — this is a cultural cycle of ‘I was hazed so I have to haze.’”
He said the importance comes down to saving lives.
“We need to make sure parents don’t get those calls,” Blackburn said.
Kathleen Wiant, the mother of Collin Wiant and anti-hazing advocate, also spoke during the March press conference. She said it was time to change the culture around hazing.
“This bill is about changing a culture where hazing is accepted and expected,” Wiant said.
The drive to legislate against hazing on college campuses was redoubled in March after an alleged hazing incident that led to Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz’s death over the weekend.
An alleged hazing incident at Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity in March left Foltz on life support, and he died two days later.
Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, has previously said the death of a student in her constituency made this issue personal for her, as she is an alumna of BGSU, lives in Bowling Green, and has a student at BGSU the same age as Foltz.
“Hearing about the senseless nature of those actions leading to the death of a young student, it really shook me to the core,” Gavarone said in March. “It hit way too close to home.”
The original Collin’s Law, or House Bill 310, was introduced in 2019 by former Ohio Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake and passed with overwhelming margins, after substantial amendments that weakened the legislation in the Ohio House.
However, the legislation died in the Ohio Senate Education Committee, where it only received two hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.