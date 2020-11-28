An anti-hazing bill introduced as a result of the death of an Ohio University student and pledge to a since-expelled fraternity passed the Ohio House of Representatives this week and is expected to move to the Senate.
House Bill 310 is referred to as “Collin’s Law: The Ohio Anti-Bullying and Hazing Act” in reference to the death of Collin Wiant, who died in the alleged annex of the Sigma Pi Epsilon chapter at OU in November of 2018.
The bill defines “hazing” as “doing any act or coercing another, including the victim, to do any act of initiation into any student or other organization or any act to continue or reinstate membership in or affiliation with any student or other organization that causes or creates a substantial risk of causing mental or physical harm to any person.”
Collin’s Law would increase the penalty for hazing, currently a fourth-degree misdemeanor, to a second-degree misdemeanor. If alcohol or drugs were used during the process, then the offense becomes a third-degree felony.
Whippits (nitrous oxide), such as those reportedly used in Wiant’s case, would be considered a drug under the hazing law, according to the bill.
Wiant’s autopsy and the coroner’s verdict associated with his death were released in February 2019 and showed that Wiant’s death resulted from asphyxiation due to nitrous-oxide ingestion, and lists the manner of death as “accidental.” The coroner’s report states that Wiant died in the emergency department of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital at 3:34 a.m. on Nov. 12.
The autopsy report, completed by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, noted a “history of carbon-dioxide cartridges near (Wiant’s) body” and says he suffered a “frothy pulmonary edema” and tested positive for nitrous oxide in his blood. The toxicology report lists the presence of ethanol (alcohol), THC (marijuana) and nitrous oxide in the young man’s blood.
Wiant’s death is the core of lawsuits filed by his parents, Kahtleen and Wade Wiant, and a lawsuit filed this month against two former Sigma Pi fraternity leaders alleging that during Sigma Pi Epsilon’s pledging process, Wiant’s class was subjected to “extensive hazing.”
Specifically, the suit alleges pledges were beaten with belts or “forced to beat others with a belt;” punched; pelted with eggs; “provided with a forced to drink 1.75 L of Tito’s vodka in 60 minutes;” deprived of sleep and “forced to do planks on sharp ends of bottle caps;” among other acts.
The suit also alleges that during the pledging process in 2018, Wiant was “subjected to physical abuse, verbal abuse, mental abuse, sleep deprivation, forced drug and alcohol use, and other forms of hazing intended to humiliate and demean him.”
The Epsilon chapter of Sigma Pi was expelled by OU in April 2019.
Lawmakers have previously voiced a necessity for stricter anti-hazing measures, Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown all called for greater punishment and accountability for hazing crimes. Brown is a co-sponsor of the END ALL Hazing Act (H.R. 3267), introduced in Congress in 2019.
The bill “would require schools to have a web page, updated twice a year, that shares information about student organizations disciplined for hazing or other misconduct that threatened the well-being of students in the last five years,” according to its summary.
