Athens Police Department’s officers will be sporting bright red badges on Fridays, the department announced Friday.
The department recently designed the new badges, which are to honor military service members who are deployed. The badges are only to be worn on Fridays.
It’s part of a tradition known as R.E.D — Remember Everyone Deployed. Each week, American and Canadian civilians seeking to support deployed troops wear an article of red clothing. This is a way for the local police to join the effort.
“As the APD fights to keep this community safe, we would like to show our support by remembering that we’ve still got military members out there fighting for all of us,” wrote Lt. Joe McGrew in a press release.
The tradition began in 2006, though how specifically is up for debate. One legend is it started through a chain email encouraging folks to wear red on Fridays to support troops. The other origin story cites the Canadians for starting the tradition, as Canadian citizens rallied to wear red in support of soldiers deployed in Afghanistan for the Global War on Terrorism.
Those seeking to also participate in this tradition can wear anything red — anything from a lapel pin to a tie, a red suit to red shoes — on Fridays.
