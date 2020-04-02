We at APG Media have always considered ourselves partners with the business community in each of the markets we serve.
It has been our privilege to work with many business owners and managers throughout the years and watch as their new ideas flourished into successful and growing parts of our communities. We have been here and covered the opening days, change of hands, anniversaries and every other milestone for our partners. No doubt, that we will be here for your grand reopening after this pandemic.
We are facing a difficult road collectively in the weeks and months ahead. But, as a nation and community we have faced adversity before and have come out stronger. It’s important that we continue to provide our business partners with a program that will help target potential customers via print, digital and social media advertising. APG Media has created a membership program for our current and new customers to assist with marketing needs to get back to business as usual. The 2020 Stimulus package offers up to $25,000 worth of advertising discounts for the next year.
Businesses, small and large, make communities what they are today. It is vital that we continue to support our fellow businesses so any owner or manager interested in learning more about this special, limited time advertising membership, please contact Amanda Montgomery for more information. Amanda can be reached at 740-592-6612 or amontgomery@adamspg.com
Our communities are united. Together, we not only will recover from this, but we will be stronger.
