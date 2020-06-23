Now that Update Leave has been completed by Census Bureau Workers, a new phase of operations is expected to begin.
The Update Leave project dropped information and response forms for the 2020 Census at households’ physical address, which allowed the workers to also confirm that the household is still in existence as well as confirm addresses.
With that phase out of the way, the Census Bureau is now seeking to hire and train Census Enumerators, beginning door-to-door follow ups in August. Hiring and training, for any region, is conducted locally. That means the Philadelphia Region, which contains Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Tennessee and the District of Columbia are all in this region.
For the Athens area, three locations are still needed to accommodate the training of these future employees. Training facilities must have WiFi access and room for 10 socially-distanced people.
For those concerned about interacting with others due to COVID-19, self-responses are available via 2020census.gov, calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing in a paper form. Census forms were mailed in late March.
Athens — indeed, Appalachia — continues to lag in terms of Census response rates. In Athens County, only two towns have met or exceeded 2010 self-response rates: Amesville, which has a total response rate of 57.7 percent, exceeding the 2010 self-response rate of 32.2 percent; and Chauncey, which reports a total response rate of 48.7 percent, exceeding the goal of 59.4 from 2010. These are also the two towns in the county that have had Update Leave completed.
Coolville is the furthest behind where it stood in 2010, with a total response rate of 37.6 percent — in 2010 at this point, 57.4 percent of the town’s expected population had been counted.
Athens County as a whole ranks 79th out of the 88 Ohio counties, up one spot from previous weeks. The county has a total response rate of 57 percent, with the state averaging 66 percent.
Nearby county’s report response rates as:
- Hocking County — 58.8
- Vinton County — 55.2
- Perry County — 60.5
- Pike County — 55.8
- Morgan County — 55.4
- Meigs County — 56.8
