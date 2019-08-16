The 2018 rape conviction of an Ohio University student has been upheld by the 4th District Court of Appeals.
Roxon Kofi Osei, 25, of Columbus, was convicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court by a jury and given the maximum sentence of 11 years in prison by Judge George McCarthy.
Osei was convicted of raping the woman, also an Ohio University student, after they were both at a party celebrating her 21st birthday in 2017. The jury found Osei guilty of forcibly raping the woman, with her unable to consent to sex due to being impaired by intoxication. The rape occurred at her apartment, and there was testimony that the two Ohio University students had been friends up until that time.
In his appeal, Osei argued that three errors occurred during the trial:
- That McCarthy did not correctly apply Ohio’s Rape Shield Law.
- That Osei had ineffective assistance of counsel because his attorney failed to object to the presence of more than one victim advocate at the trial
- That the 11-year maximum sentence is clearly and convincingly unsupported by the record.
The appeals court overruled all three claims of error and upheld the conviction and sentence.
Regarding the Rape Shield Law, the defense wanted to show that the conduct that resulted in the rape charge was consensual, and wanted to introduce at trial four prior incidents between Osei and the victim, according to the appeals court decision. McCarthy disallowed all four, ruling that three did not involve sexual activity and the fourth was not consensual and therefore not relevant to the claim that what occurred after the party was consensual.
“...We find that the trial court’s decision and entry was not unreasonable, arbitrary or unconscionable,” the appeals court ruled.
Ohio law states that if the victim requests it, a judge must allow the victim to be accompanied in court by an individual to provide support, unless the judge determines the request should be denied to protect the defendant’s right to a fair trial.
“Although the statute says ‘an individual,’ we can find not cases in Ohio that cite defense counsel’s failure to object to more than one support person attending a trial as a basis for a deficient representation claim,” the appeals court’s decision states.
The appeals court noted that even if Osei’s defense attorney thought having more than one support person could be harmful, it could have been sound trial strategy to have declined to object to avoid calling unnecessary attention to the support persons.
“Finally, (Osei) has failed to show that, but for the absence of the excess support persons, there was a reasonable probability that the outcome of appellant’s trial would be different,” the appeals court decision states.
Regarding the maximum sentence given to Osei, the appeals court said he “has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that his sentence is contrary to law ...”.
