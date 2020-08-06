Applications are currently being accepted for the second annual Athens County Back to School Bash for children in grades kindergarten through 12th.
The application deadline is Aug. 10, 2020. No late applications will be considered and there will be no walk-in applications this year at the event.
Last year, thousands of students with their families showed up to the Market on State for the back to school giveaway.
However, due to the pandemic, an event like last year’s is not possible.
Nevertheless, the 2020 event will provide students with a school spirit shirt and mask, as well as shorts, a backpack, school supplies, socks and a new pair of shoes. During the first Back to School Bash, families and children were provided with a meal.
Completed applications can be returned to ACDJFS, 13183 Route 13, Millfield, OH, 45761. Applications can be downloaded online at jfs.athensoh.org/news_detail_T2_R145.php. This is also the location of an online version of the application that can be submitted virtually.
Applications are also available at the County Home, 13183 Route 13; OhioMeansJobs — Athens County, 510 W. Union St.; Athens County Children Services, 18 Stonybrook Drive; and Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action, 3 Cardaras Drive.
A letter will be sent to the families and students found to be eligible and based on the amount of funding available, notifying how the back-to-school items can be obtained. Transportation to the pick-up location can be provided if ACDJFS is notified at 740-797-2523. No items will be distributed before the event.
Donations for the event are still being accepted on the Athens County Job and Family Services website, jfs.athensoh.org under the “donate today” tab.
The 2019 event was the first of its kind in Athens County, and provided items for hundreds of families and students in the five county school districts. The program was modeled after a program in neighboring Perry County. The goal is to provide students with access to supplies they need for school, but may be unable to afford.
Funding for this program is provided largely through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grant program. Last year’s event also featured free immunizations, free lice checks, health information and free haircuts, among other services, thanks to community sponsors and volunteers.
The event was staged inside what was the Elder Beerman store, with dozens of stations from the various supporting agencies and area resource providers, as well as the main stations that gave away several necessary items to the attendees. Each student received a check list to ensure they didn’t miss a station.
