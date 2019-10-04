The November general election is fast approaching, as is the deadline to register to vote in it.

The deadline for voters to register in time for the November election is next Monday, Oct. 7. Ohio residents can register online at www.voteohio.gov or at their local Board of Elections. Registration forms also are available at olvr.ohiosos.gov. These forms must be printed, signed and postmarked by Oct. 7 or taken to the board office by the same date.

The local Board of Elections is located at 15 S. Court St., and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Ohioans may be required to re-register or update their registrations if they have not voted since 2012 or have changed their address or name. Residents eligible to vote are U.S. citizens, have lived in the state for at least 30 days prior to the election and are 18 years or older on Election Day.

Individuals who believe they may have been purged from the voter rolls can check the state’s database at ohiosos.gov/freshstart.

