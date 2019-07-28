Area depts. in need of more firefighters

Time is of the essence when it comes to fighting fires, but departments across the county are lacking the most important factor in decreasing their response timed: firefighters themselves.
The dwindling number of both volunteer and full-time firefighters is a symptom of the times, according to Rome Twp. Fire Chief Mike Hart. His department, based in Stewart, has but six active volunteers and a few others who help out on an infrequent basis. That department is not alone.
Rome Twp. is among more than a dozen fire departments throughout Athens County. They vary in size and location — some are in villages like Albany and Glouster, while others are more rural and cover whole swaths of the county. They share one thing in common: a need for more firefighters.
“All of our neighboring departments are looking for manpower all the time,” Hart said. “It’s a constant battle to find willing and able and dedicated persons to join.”
It is difficult to find volunteer firefighters who are able to devote time away from family and work to a profession that oftentimes puts them in harm’s way.
“People want to do it, but they want to do it on their time and it’s hard to do that because it’s hard to excel at something when you can’t put 100 percent into it,” Hart said. “It’s a volunteer organization, so you really want to have a passion within yourself to want to do it.”
Athens County Commissioner Charlie Adkins, a retired firefighter for the Richland Area Fire Department, said it is especially hard to recruit young people to volunteer or invest in a career in firefighting. Adkins believes this is because they often have so many other things they want to do, and making the sacrifice to commit to the training and time away from their family isn’t something they want.
“What the public doesn’t understand is the hours and commitment it takes to be a volunteer firefighter,” Adkins said.
To become a volunteer firefighter in the state of Ohio, one must complete a 36 hour introductory awareness-level course and receive further extensive training to get certified. There are other training programs available to become a hazard recognition officer and fire safety inspector.
Continuing education is a big part of firefighting; volunteers must be re-certified every three years and commit to dozens more hours of training.
Staffing makes a difference
A lack of firefighters across the county is a huge concern for how efficiently fire departments can respond. The more firefighters a department has, the quicker a team can mobilize and respond to an emergency.
“Time is the essence,” Hart said. “The farther the departments are away that do need help, the longer response time to the incident, which means more burn time or more hazard time. Less manpower just means ultimately more loss.”
These departments often rely on “mutual aid” from other fire departments, especially during major incidents.
“There’s no question that these folks are going to come from wherever to support each other,” Adkins said.
The shortage of volunteer firefighters is plaguing departments across the country and it is not unique to Athens County.
Adkins said volunteer firefighters in Athens County come from a variety of backgrounds including public servants, office holders, doctors and even a local judge. It is often the case that their family members were also involved in fighting fires. Departments are also seeking to add more women and young people to their ranks.
‘’The volunteer firefighters in this area are made up of all walks of life, every career that there is,” Adkins said.
There are a lot of positions with diverse skill sets that need to be filled at the departments. Not all of them require someone to run into a burning building. Departments also need people to fill roles on a water rescue dive team or volunteers who can answer phones and call for aid during fires.
“Ideally you want somebody that is ambitious, hardworking, self-disciplined, and ultimately somebody who doesn’t quit,” Hart said. “We’re not all in the best of shape, but the best thing we have going for us is that we are all stubborn as a bank mule so you don’t quit, you just go until you drop.”
For those interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, Hart said departments like his in Rome Twp. have their doors open and can assist in getting started.
‘Walk right in, introduce yourself and see if it’s something you like,” the chief said.
