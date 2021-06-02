John Hayes, 24, of Circleville, appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Wednesday on charges related to the death of Ivan Johnson, 24, of Logan, a press release said.
Hayes was indicted Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty.
As previously reported by The Athens Messenger, the charges come on the heels of a fight that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 29, in Uptown Athens that resulted in Johnson’s death.
First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders argued for a $75,000 bond without the ability to post 10 percent. She cited Hayes as a public safety risk because Johnson “died at his hands” and as a flight risk as Hayes left the state after the incident and went to Florida before appearing in court Wednesday with attorney Bob Toy.
Toy argued that because Hayes voluntarily appeared in court and was not in custody that he was not a flight risk.
Magistrate Jon Perrin, sitting for Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Lang, granted Hayes a $10,000 bond with 10 percent posting allowed. He did order an ankle monitor for Hayes.
Perrin said bond may be readdressed under Lang.
“We’ll be monitoring (Hayes’) ankle monitor to make sure he abides by the court’s rules,” Saunders said.
According to law enforcement reports, investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the Athens Police Department with an investigation into a fight that started on Court Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday and moved to the nearby parking lot between Lucky’s Tavern and Attractions Salon.
Reports indicate there were several people involved in the incident and that Johnson was punched by Hayes despite trying to back away from the fight. Johnson fell and hit his head and was unconscious when transported by Athens County Emergency Medical Services to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and later to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Video evidence and witness statements were collected as part of the investigation. Anyone with pertinent information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Lt. Adam Claar of the Athens Police Department at 740-592-3313 or the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office at 740-592-3208.
