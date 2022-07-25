Horror is defined as “an overwhelming and painful feeling caused by something frightfully shocking, terrifying or revolution; a shuddering fear.”
As such, horror books in nature are a type of book that people read typically when they feel safe and comfortable in their lives and are more open to the idea of creating their own fear.
When collaborators and Bram Stoker Award winners Vince A. Liaguno and Rena Mason came together to create “OTHER TERRORS: An Inclusive Anthology,” they took the idea of horror to a whole new level.
And we’re not talking about the level of blood, guts and gore. Instead this anthology takes the concept of fear and idea of what is fearful or horrifying to certain groups of people.
The dedication says a lot about what readers can expect from this book. “For all those who have ever been made to feel ‘other’ out there. We see you and celebrate your otherness.”
One of the contributors in this book has lived all across the country but most recently resides in Amesville with his partner and two small dogs.
Michael Thomas Ford, the author, has written across a variety of genres across the decades including horror for adults and young adults was excited to participate in this project.
And while this project and the stories in it are in the horror genre, the concept of the book is much larger than that. It focuses on asking authors from historically marginalized and overlooked to write stories that reflect how their experiences could result in moments of terror.
On that concept of the marginalized, some may ask the same question Ford has heard over and over again. Why write about gays and black people? Why are there gay characters in almost every show on television and black actors playing traditionally white superhero roles in movies?
“They’re doing it because that black child or even a black adult has never ever seen themselves portrayed in that way ever,” Ford said.
He recalled watching “Wonder Woman” in the movie theatre and at the end of the film a young black girl behind him was crying.
“I asked if she was okay and she said, ‘I’m just so happy. I’ve never seen people who look like me in a movie like this,’” Ford recalled.
Ford explained it further saying that white people don’t have the experience of never seeing people they can relate to having success or falling in love on the big screen. They never struggle to find someone to connect to in books or magazines.
That idea of connectedness is especially key with children, something Ford discovered in writing and editing books for children.
When Ford was working as a book editor, he saw the moment when people were recognizing that all the children in books were white and decided something needed to be done. They just didn’t know how to fix it.
“So they started doing this thing where they would make them blue or green or purple not colors found in nature and the explanation was this allows all children to see themselves,” Ford said. “I have this distinct memory of an older editor saying, ‘That’s not true. What you’re doing is not letting any children see themselves in the picture books. You need to make them look like them.’”
The editor said children don’t have the capacity to see something purple and see themselves in that. That is the reason why you see more of those historically marginalized groups now in books, stories, television shows and movies.
“I write books for children primarily but I always try to put different kinds of characters in eve if they’re just background characters so kids who are like those characters will see them in there as a part of the story,” Ford said.
As a gay man, Ford understands that concept of being and feeling marginalized and used that as the inspiration for his contribution to the book.
Ford’s story starts with a family in small town America, the son who comes out as gay and the parents who wish he were straight. The rest of the story focuses on the parents getting their wish and the repercussions for everyone in the small town.
In addition to this new project, Ford is currently completely another adult horror book. However, his primary focus is on children’s and YA books, something he’ll likely return to next.
“It just goes back and forth,” Ford said of his writing. “I’ve never done one specific thing, which is why I’ve been able to do it for 30 years.”
While this horror anthology is a bit unique, Ford said he believes that all horror and fantasy fiction focuses on this concept that anything is possible. And the key is to make readers believe it.
Ford was about eight-years-old in 1977 when the first “Star Wars” film was released in theaters and like most people of the time, he was amazed.
“I remember watching it and thinking, ‘This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen,’” Ford said. “But then a few months later, ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ came out and to me, that blew ‘Star Wars’ out of the water for the reason it took place on Earth and happened to people like me.”
Ford said that “Close Encounters” had the believability factor for him in that people could relate to the characters personally and that idea of opening your front door to see a space ship didn’t seem as far fetched as the stories being told in the “Star Wars” film.
“That’s why I like writing anything that is horror or fantasy-related,” he said. “It lets readers believe that anything is possible.”
“OTHER TERRORS: An Inclusive Anthology,” which is being publishes by William Morrow, was released July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.