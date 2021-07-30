Politicians, local residents and representatives from the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia celebrated the state’s recent $2 million investment in the trail’s expansion at the Dover Head of the Bailey’s Trail System on Thursday.
Once completed, the project will encompass 88 miles of mountain biking trail with difficulty levels ranging from beginner to more advanced, making it the largest purpose-built mountain bike trail east of the Mississippi. With the project comes the hope for increased tourism to the area, increasing growth of local businesses and the regional economy.
“It’s already bringing thousands of visitors to Athens County,” Jessie Powers, ORCA executive director, told those assembled. “The Baileys Trail System has the potential to drive regional economic development through visitation and outdoor recreation.”
She noted that ORCA projecs that the trail project will generate $40 million in new spending, create 78 new jobs and retain another 150, and spur $10 million in new wage growth over 10 years.
The $2 million was included in the state’s budget — an unorthodox method, as the trail normally would be considered a capital project and thus not funded in the biennial budget.
Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), who backed the inclusion of the funding, expressed his gratitude for seeing local government representatives, regardless of party affiliation, band together to push the project forward.
“What a great opportunity for us to come together,” said Edwards. “It has been one of the most unselfish thing I’ve ever worked on.”
State Sen. Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) — who helped restore the funding in the Ohio Senate’s version of the bill after it was removed — agreed.
“Appalachia does not know partisan politics,” he said. “Appalachia succeeds best when we are all rowing together and this project right here is a classic example.”
Rob Delach, communications liaison for the Athens Bike Club, expressed his gratitude for everyone involved in the process of getting the trail funding. Originally, he doubted the funds would be allocated because of the rarity of capital funds coming from the budget, stating, “I’m elated but I’m really surprised too.”
Having the right people involved, especially Edwards, was the key in getting the project the off the ground, Delach said.
“We definitely appreciate his work on this,” he said.
With three trails — Strouds Run, Lake Hope and the Baileys — in proximity, southeast Ohio could be named a International Mountain Biking Association Epic Destination, making it a must-go for serious riders, Delach said. The Athens Bike Club is currently working on applying for the distinction, he said.
Edwards called the trail “the tip of the iceberg” for the opportunities it will bring to the area, stating it could be an incentive for people to move to the area and bring their talents to local businesses.
Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson noted that upcoming improvements in broadband will help draw new people, as well as the area’s natural splendor.
“One of the things that this trailhead and this grove will make happen is it will allow people to come visit and experience the beauty of Athens County and other places,” Peterson said. “We need to share this beauty.”
