The pandemic has affected just about every aspect of life and work and the Athens and Morgan Counties chapter of the American Red Cross and blood donation is no exception.
During the past two years, staffing at the area chapter of the organization has been curtailed and also blood donation has been limited.
With things headed in the right direction now as far as people getting back to a somewhat normal lifestyle, the Red Cross also hopes to resume a more regular schedule, too.
That, the account manager of the area Red Cross said, will, hopefully translate, into more people donating blood.
“We have had multiple factors affect our efforts. We only take blood from donors who are healthy and feel well at the time of donation. Any indication of sickness can be a deferral (not allowed to donate),” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the Central Ohio Blood Service Regions, which includes Athens and Morgan counties.
“The pandemic has also affected our staffing levels to the point where we have had to cancel blood drives same day. We are on the mend now, and hopefully on the upswing in terms of the pandemic.”
That’s important, she said, because of how vital it is for people to donate blood.
“There is no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it. Our donors are essential for all patients who need blood,” Staley said, adding, “We depend on volunteer donors to collect around 12,500 blood donations every day. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.”
Even without a pandemic, many are fearful of donating because of common misconceptions and fears people have.
Some of those misconceptions include when people have just gotten a tattoo and age.
Staley addresses both of those misconceptions.
“If you have a tattoo done at an established location (tattoo shop, permanent makeup, etc.) you are allowed to give blood after,”
she said.
As for age, she said that you can start donating blood at age 16 with parental consent or at age 17 without parental consent “and (you) can give the rest of your life unless we, or your doctors, say otherwise.”
Staley noted that there is no deferral period for COVID vaccines, as long as you do not develop any symptoms.
She also addressed the misconception about not being able to give blood while on medication.
“Most medications still allow you to give blood while taking them. Unless they are specifically stated in our deferral list, it is perfectly safe,” she said.
“Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood. We are constantly educating people about the need for blood and the donation process,” she said.
As for particular blood types that are most needed and those that are the rarest ones, she said that Type O negative red cells can be given to patients of all blood types, therefore, are most needed.
“Because only seven percent of people in the U.S. are type O negative, it’s always in great demand and often in short supply. Only four percent of people in the U.S. have type AB blood,” she said.
And just where does the blood donated go?
“Our blood is shipped to where it is most needed (hospitals for the most part). It does stay in the country and state, as red cells must be used within 42 days (or less).
“We have our Blood Donor App that allows you to track where your donation goes after your appointment and is updated in real time,” Staley said.
Staley also noted that the agency also offers fun incentives year-round like t-shirts, and gift cards.
“We have added a new one for the end of April and beginning of May. We’re partnering with Suburban Propane through their SuburbanCares initiative again this spring to show there is power in giving blood. It’s a simple act with a powerful impact to hospital patients requiring lifesaving transfusions,” she said.
“To show our thanks, those who come to give blood April 19-May 19, 2022, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and automatically be entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, powered by Suburban Propane”
The agency has also updated their blood drive calendar, adding a drive at Athens Red Cross chapter house, 100 S. May Ave., on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That’s in addition to the drives already announced in recognition of National Volunteer Month.
Those include ones set for Thursday in the basement of the Richland United Methodist Church, from noon to 6 p.m; April 20 at the Stockport United Methodist Church from 1 p.m to 7 p.m; and April 26 at the Federal Hocking Middle School gymnasium from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
If community members have any questions about their blood donation or general inquiries, they can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
“If they want to host a blood drive, or have a question about a blood drive in their area they can contact me,” she said.
Her email address is jordan.staley2@redcross.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.