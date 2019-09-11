The local Veterans Affairs Clinic opens today in a new location — at 88 N. Plains Road, in The Plains.
The clinic is reopened following a planned move from its former location at 510 W. Union St. in Athens.
This location is a community clinic affiliated with the larger Chillicothe VA Medical Center. It offers primary care for area veterans, referrals to the Chillicothe location and other services, according to the VA website.
The move was first announced and reported by The Messenger in June. The commissioners signed a purchase agreement that month to acquire the West Union Street building from Hocking River Properties Ltd. for $1.35 million.
The building will soon be the home of two county offices: OhioMeansJobs (formerly known as The Work Station) and Athens County Veterans Services. Both are currently located in The Plains.
The OhioMeansJobs office helps local residents prepare for employment. The Veterans Service office aids veterans with filing VA claims, provides financial assistance and orders grave flags/markers, among other services.
County officials had been waiting for the VA to move to begin outfitting the West Union Street building for its new offices. The county commissioners said on Tuesday they are unsure when those moves will happen.
Jean Demosky, director of Athens County Job and Family Services (which oversees the OhioMeansJobs office), previously told The Messenger her goal is to have the new office open by Jan. 1, 2020.
