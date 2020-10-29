Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Oct. 29 newspaper on Page A3.
An August robbery and the ongoing string of catalytic converter thefts within the city of Athens have been named the November Crimes of the Month by the Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous.
The armed robbery took place on Aug. 17, 2020 at 936 E. State St., which is a location of the Hocking Valley Bank.
Witnesses described the suspect as white male, 6 foot tall with a thin build, short hair with shaved sides, and a raised bump on his forehead. The suspect brandished a firearm and fled with an unknown amount of money.
The Board has approved a reward of $2,000 for information which leads to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible.
The second crime is based on a string of thefts across the city concerning removal of catalytic converters from the underbody of parked cars. The Athens Police Department has taken several reports for thefts of catalytic converters during October alone.
The Board has approved a $1,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible.
The Crime Solvers Anonymous group offers a cash reward for information on the above crimes, if that information leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.
In addition, any information that leads to the arrest of an individual responsible for graffiti, the board can authorize up to a $500 cash reward. If you have information on these crimes, please call (740)594-3331. Visit the website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or like the Facebook page. Crime Solvers Anonymous needs an individual’s information and not an individual’s name so that the provided information can be passed onto the proper authorities. Help Athens County become a safer place.
