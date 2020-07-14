A man from The Plains was arrested Friday, July 10 in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred at the GoMart on West Union Street.
Kermit C. Cole, 40, was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where as of Monday morning he was being held on a bond of $50,000, cash or surety. This is not his first brush with the law — Cole was arrested in late April 2019 on several felony warrants out of Athens Municipal Court, including fugitive of justice, a first degree felony.
At about 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Athens Police were called to the GoMart on West Union Street for a aggravated robbery report.
The business is located at 707 W. Union Street. According to the initial police report, a white male entered the business and presented a handgun to the employee. He is described a thin build with buzzed hair and tattoos “up each arm.” He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes with blue and black markings during the time of the crime.
He fled the area in a white 2010’s model Ford Escape. A cigarette was collected as evidence, and $795 in cash was reported stolen.
