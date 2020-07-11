At about 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Athens Police were called to the GoMart on West Union Street for a aggravated robbery report.

The business is located at 707 W. Union Street. According to the police report, a white male entered the business and presented a handgun to the employee. He is described a thin build with buzzed hair and tattoos “up each arm.” He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes with blue and black markings during the time of the crime.

He fled the area in a white 2010’s model Ford Escape and police are seeking information on where he might be located.

A cigarette was collected as evidence, and $795 in cash was reported stolen.

This case remains under investigation.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments