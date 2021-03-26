ATHENS, Ohio – A nationwide warrant has been issued by law enforcement for the arrest of Roger Rutter, 50, of Glouster. The warrant was announced in a press release from the Athens County Prosector's Office on Friday.
In the process of an investigation into drug activity in the area, the Prosecutor’s Office presented a case to a grand jury on Monday and Rutter was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
A co-defendant in the case, Leesha Santek, 34, of Glouster, was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity as well. Santek was served Friday while incarcerated on unrelated charges in Middleport.
Rutter is also charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs after allegedly being in possession of a bulk amount of methamphetamine in September.
The prosecution asserts that Rutter and Santek lead a drug ring in and around the Glouster area and that they have facilitated the distribution of drugs in both Athens and Perry counties.
During an attempt to apprehend Rutter on Wednesday, law enforcement officials with the prosecutor’s office assisted the Glouster Police Department on outstanding warrant arrests for Kevin Azbell, 51, of Amesville, Paul Losey Jr., 26, of Glouster, Amber Degarmore, 24, of Glouster, and Harold Spears, 44, of Corning, according to the press release.
Azbell was indicted Monday on charges of possession of cocaine (F5) and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (F5). Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond. Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge George McCarthy released him on his own recognizance.
Losey Jr. was indicted on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of heroin. Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond. McCarthy released him on his own recognizance.
Degarmore is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on charges of theft and failure to appear. Athens County Municipal Court Judge Todd Grace levied a $15,000 bond on Degarmore.
Spears is being held in the regional jail under a $25,000 bond from McCarthy on charges of failure to appear and probation violation.
Four unrelated misdemeanor charges of hunting without permission and two counts of prohibited acts were also filed against Rutter. All the misdemeanor counts allege he cultivated wild ginseng out of season.
The press release describes Rutter as standing 5-6 and weighing 160 pounds with sand-colored, long, thin hair.
Anyone with information as to Rutter’s whereabouts are asked to contact Athens County Prosecutor’s Office's Lead Investigator Jay Barrett at 740-592-3208, the Athens County Sheriff's Office or call 911.
