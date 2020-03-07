A multi-county law enforcement operation called “Operation Krystal Ball” has concluded with 15 arrests across Fairfield, Hocking and Pickaway counties.
The operation had been underway for nearly a year, according to a media release from the Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, which is a collaboration of law enforcement agencies along the Route 33 corridor.
According to authorities, the sting dismantled a drug trafficking ring with ties to Dayton that had distributed more than 62.5 pounds of methamphetamine from Hocking, Fairfield, Pickaway and Franklin counties.
The investigation began with Columbus Division of Police, with patrol officers identifying Robert L. Phelps, of Columbus, as a supply source of methamphetamine. Those officers recognized early on that Mr. Phelps was connected to individuals from areas outside of Columbus and contacted the Major Crimes Unit.
“As the investigation unfolded it was learned that Phelps was supplying individuals with methamphetamine at the wholesale and retail sales level across multiple central and southeastern Ohio counties,” a press release said. “This investigation and its successful outcomes are a direct result of the commitment to continued collaboration between the Fairfield-Athens-Logan-Circleville Major Crimes Unit, Columbus Division of Police, and BCI. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices in Fairfield, Hocking, and Pickaway Counties and the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section played a huge role in pursuing these indictments and the prosecutions to follow.”
The investigation employed specialized analytical support from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the El Paso Intelligence Center and other technology which “greatly aided in clearly identifying all those involved.”
“As technology evolves, so do the criminal enterprises that use (technology) to facilitate their illegal activity including the use of the dark web, social media, instant messaging, and cloud-based services,” the press release noted. “In this case, Major Crimes Unit Detectives and their partners from the Columbus Division of Police, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation utilized every possible technology based investigative tool at their disposal to not only observe and record conversations between members of the Phelps organization, but monitor their movements to include capturing on video drug transactions between Phelps and his co-conspirators.”
Investigators were able to not only stop drug trafficking in real time, but also chronicle the history of the drug trafficking enterprise.
“The abundance of evidence collected allowed prosecutors to indict key members of this organization on engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charges,” the press release noted.
Those indicted were:
Fairfield County
Robert L. Phelps, 40, Columbus; indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (Major Drug Offenses). He was charged with 28 felonies of the 1st degree, 45 felonies of the 2nd degree, and six felonies of the 3rd degree.
Micki McGee, 36, currently incarcerated (formerly of Lancaster); indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs (Firearms Spec), trafficking in heroin, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (Major Drug Offenses). He was charged with one first degree felony, nine felonies of the 2nd degree, and five felonies of the 3rd degree.
Josh Dysart, 37, currently incarcerated in the Fairfield County Jail (formerly of Pleasantville), was indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, (Firearms Spec), trafficking in heroin, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (Major Drug Offenses). He was charged with three felonies of the 1st degree, two felonies of the 2nd degree, six felonies of the 3rd degree, and 2 felonies of the 4th degree.
Josh Swisher, 29, currently incarcerated in Fairfield County Jail (formerly of Lancaster), was indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was charged with one felony of the 1st degree and four felonies of the 2nd degree.
Gary Rutherford, 26, currently incarcerated in Fairfield County Jail (formerly of Lancaster), was indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was indicted on one felony of the 1st degree, one felony of the 2nd degree, four felonies of the 3rd degree and 13 felonies of the 4th degree.
Angelique Morris, 26, currently incarcerated in Fairfield County Jail (formerly of Pleasantville), was indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. She was charged with a felony of the 2nd degree, three felonies of the 3rd degree and one felony of the 4th degree.
Kassandra Braden, 29, currently incarcerated in Fairfield County Jail (formerly of Lancaster), was indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin. She was charged with four felonies of the 2nd degree, three felonies of the 3rd degree and two felonies of the 4th degree.
Ericka Adcock, 29, of Baltimore, Maryland, was indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of heroin. She was charged with one felony of the 2nd degree and one felony of the 4th degree.
Nina Maestle, 36, currently incarcerated in Fairfield County Jail (formerly of Lancaster), was indicted in Fairfield County for aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was charged with two felonies of the 2nd degree and two felonies of the 4th degree
Hocking County
Chris Nixon, 30, currently incarcerated (formerly of Logan), was indicted in Hocking County for aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was charged with three felonies of the 2nd degree and four felonies of the 3rd degree.
Kimberly Young, 29, currently incarcerated (formerly of Athens), was indicted in Hocking County for aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was charged with five felonies of the 2nd degree, 17 felonies of the 3rd degree, four felonies of the 4th degree and one felony of the 5th degree.
Trisha Maffin, 33, of Logan, was indicted in Hocking County for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin. She was charged with 10 felonies of the 2nd degree and one felony of the 4th degree.
Jonathan Wilson, 33, incarcerated in the SEORJ, was indicted in Hocking County for aggravated possession of drugs. He was charged with two felonies of the 2nd degree and five felonies of the 3rd degree.
Pickaway County
Danielle Friesner, 29, currently incarcerated in Pickaway County Jail (formerly of Circleville), was indicted in Pickaway County for aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was charged with two felonies of the 2nd degree and five felonies of the 3rd degree.
Michael Vandagriff, 42, currently incarcerated in Pickaway County Jail (formerly of Circleville), was indicted in Pickaway County for aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was charged with four felonies of the 3rd degree, 12 felonies of the 4th degree and 10 felonies of the 5th degree.
