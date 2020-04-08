An art project that is uniquely Athens will soon be expanding.
Athens City Council accepted the Athens Municipal Arts Commission’s recommendations for new additions to the city’s Art Outside of the Box project.
The project was established in 2018 and places art from Athenians onto junction boxes across the city. The wide, blank sides of the utility boxes make for good display areas of local art.
The Commission recommended 10 new artworks for the traffic control boxes, making 30 total pieces displayed across the city. Each design is translated into a vinyl wrap to cover the utilitarian boxes. The wraps are removed every 3-5 years, depending on their condition. Art mediums can be anything — illustrations, quilts, mosaics, photographed sculptures and much more all qualify to be translated into the vinyl medium.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said the community could expect to see the new designs go up by the end of summer or early fall.
This is the third round of Art Outside the Box designs to go up in the city, and designs were received by Jan. 31, 2020 by the Athens Municipal Arts Commission. Selected artists are paid a $500 honoraria for the use of the completed, camera-ready design as provided by the artist. The selected designs were chosen by a jury in late February.
