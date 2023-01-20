Artifacts' owner defends signs about gender

Located at the busy corner of West State and Court streets, signs displayed in Artifacts Gallery’s front door have caught residents and Athens City Council’s attention. Artifacts’ owner Amy Mangano defends her right to share opinions about gender issues.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton/APG Media

Signs noting that gender is a biological construct are posted onto a downtown Athens store’s front door, causing some citizens to reach out to City Council with complaints about the signs.


