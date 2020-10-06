Anyone driving past Tavolino’s on South Shafer Street the past few weeks might have noticed a series of art-based events that have been hosted there.
Local art vendors set up tables with their wares from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, alongside a music host and food vendors. The event is classified as a pop-up, but is planned the week in advance — and is planned for each Sunday, weather permitting.
All vendors were practicing physical distancing and were masked, as per city ordinance.
The event also featured local music, this past Sunday provided by Adam Shaw. Spiced cider and Butternut Soup from Chelsea’s Real Food were also available, adding to the autumnal sense projected at the event.
Those who were vending this past weekend were:
- Cricket Jones — Spoon Rings
- DaintyPrairie — Handmade Jewelry and accessories
- Angelina Marino — Acrylic paint pours
- Henna Girls — Henna tattoos
- Quinn Amorette — Pottery
