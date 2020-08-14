The city’s beloved municipal arts center, ARTS/West, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
“For ARTS/West itself, it will be closed for the remainder of the year, up until January 4,” said Athens Mayor Steve Patterson. “As we move forward through COVID-19, we’re hoping it will reopen.”
This will result in the at least temporary lay-off of the ARTS/West program specialist, Emily Beveridge. The move came after city administration sought to find budget tightening measures in light of the faltering economy.
Patterson noted that he’s heard many rumors surrounding the building and it’s programming since the plan to temporarily close the arts center was being developed, from claims that the city was selling the location to other declarations that the Athens Municipal Arts Commission was seeking to close the location for good.
“None of which is true,” he said. “Nothing is more valuable to me when it comes to quality of life, other than having good clean water and having a running sewer system, than having arts in our community.”
Patterson said the decision has been difficult, and is likely not the end of difficult decisions concerning city personnel. Another position at the city’s Community Center was also suspended for the time. Patterson said the city’s Service-Safety Director had found there was a lack of work to be done by these positions at the moment.
“Could this have been communicated differently or in a better fashion? I will be the first to say yes, it could have been communicated out, particularly to AMAC, at the time it was happening,” he said. “But we’re learning as we go through this pandemic and will be the first to admit mistakes have been made and will likely continue to be made.”
Chelsa Morahan, a member of AMAC, said her discussions with Beveridge have been concerning programs that could be held during the pandemic.
“There were reopening plans, why weren’t they implemented months ago when I know Emily had them ready, as well as all these projects?” she asked.
Terri Moore, director of the city’s Arts, Parks and Recreation department, said her discussions with the Athens City-County Health Department had led her to this decision.
“We had thought about trying to open under the banquet guidelines and provisionally exploring that,” she said. “I was advised and discouraged from opening the facility under those guidelines. The Health Department, especially with the recent spike, took a hard line on any activities that encouraged gatherings for family-type celebrations. That included our shelters and that included ARTS/West.”
She noted programming for the center would be a cost of $28,000 with a potential revenue of $50,000 give or take a few thousand.
“That was not feasible to do. We didn’t have it in the budget, and we didn’t have staffing — the cost for staffing exceeded what we could afford to do,” Moore explained.
Summer camp had to be canceled this summer, with refunds issued for $3,600, Moore noted, and the city took a $6,000 loss for the program.
“We couldn’t do that again with the arts program that was proposed,” she said, and said she intends to discuss ways to have limited hours and openings for arts programs, and perhaps using ARTS/West as an access point for online services through it’s wifi.
“I’m open to whatever we can do responsibly and safely and with the limited budget, we’re going to have to get creative,” she said. “I’m looking at making another $100,000 of cuts in the same fund line ARTS/West is funded in. I spoke with the auditor late this afternoon.”
Morahan noted that the commission had not been notified prior to the city’s decision. She questioned why there was not planning meetings to discuss ways to stay open. She advocated for open government and asked if finance and personnel committees and the Athens City Council had been notified prior to the decision.
“Ultimately, decisions
like this fall under the purview of administration,” Patterson said.
Moore explained that her priority is to offer spaces for area youth to use hotspots for homework and other online services.
“If we can add an art element, great, but really that learning opportunity and a healthy snack to as far as we can do that,” Moore said.
Doors for the Community Center closed on March 16.
“I think Arts, Parks and Rec is essential, but when it comes down to it, Arts, Parks and Recreation has never been considered an essential service,” she said. “As much as it contributes to quality of life.”
She advocated to reopen ARTS/West as a west-side location for residents, but said there were still obstacles to find ways around.
Recently, Athens City Council was asked to approve hiring another employee in the city Engineering and Public Works department, as employees are working overtime to ensure projects are completed. The measure was denied.
