Nonviolent activist Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 91 on Wednesday, Jan. 15, if he hadn’t been assassinated for his work in the Civil Rights Movement.
For decades, Americans have honored King’s legacy by reflecting on the nation’s progress and King’s messages each year on the third Monday in January. This year, that day is Jan. 20, and many local events have been planned to honor MLK Jr.
For those in AmeriCorps or other service corps, the day is marked as the National Day of Service. “A day on, not a day off,” is the slogan chosen for the projects. The goal is for citizens to spend the day bettering their community in remembrance of the activist. COMCorps members will be hosting the Glouster Community Free Market, happening this Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Trimble High School cafeteria. It will provide families with free goods such as winter clothing, healthy food and household/personal hygiene items.
Funding for the Glouster Community Free Market comes from ServeOhio, the Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
Ohio University will also be hosting many MLK events, following the theme of “Keep Moving Forward.” The university started it’s MLK programming on Jan. 20, with a silent march at 10:30 a.m., with the step-off to take place at Galbreath Chapel. The march will end at the fourth-floor entrance of Baker University Center, and marchers are encouraged to bring civil rights signs to hold during the march.
A celebratory brunch will follow at 11 a.m., and tickets can be purchased at various price points at the Multicultural Center, room 205 in Baker University Center or by contacting Teresa Rainey, raineyt@ohio.edu. Dr. Kalvin Harvell will be the guest speaker.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, a keynote speaker will be at Galbreath Memorial Chapel at 7 p.m. This year the keynote will be delivered by Rabbi Sandra Lawson, associate chaplain for Jewish life at Elon University and the first openly gay, black, female rabbi in the world.
The next day, Jan. 22, a Black Excellence Panel will be held in the Amanda Cunningham Center, room 366 in Baker University Center. The panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m. featuring Tanisha King-Taylor, interim chief inclusion officer in the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine; Allison Hunter, editor-in-chief of WOUB Public Media; and Stephen Adams, owner and founder of Odyssey Nutrition. The three will discuss their career paths and take questions from the audience. A networking hour will follow the panel at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23 will feature a charity basketball game from 6-8 p.m. at Ping Recreation Center in area D. Factulty, staff and students from the Athens campus will compete, and admission will be granted through donations of non-perishable food or personal care items, which will be donated to a local charity.
A talent showcase is planned for Friday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Baker University Center Theatre. The Celebration Arts Cypher will have a social justice theme and feature work of Laurent Che, a spoken word artist, content producer and hip-hop choreographer from Cincinnati. Other performers in the showcase include previous-Athens Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour, Wendy McVicker, Isaiah Underwood, Bonnie Proudfoot, Dan Canterbury, Keith Phetlhe and Ivars Balkits.
The university plans to celebrate a Day of Service on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will feature opportunities at Passion Works, United Campus Ministry’s Saturday Lunch, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank, Athens Village and the Athens County Food Pantry. To register to volunteer, visit givepulse.com/group/292281-Ohio-University-Center-for-Community-Engagement.
Sunday, Jan. 26 will also feature MLK Jr. events. In Grover Center Atrium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Multicultural Fitness Expo will take place. This will be an opportunity to explore “wellness avenues and the importance of holistic well-being.” Fitness class demos, local vendors and presentations will take place during the event. VOlunteers are needed, and more information can be found by contacting Shilah Kidd at sk143814@ohio.edu or Lynsey Booker at lb913015@ohio.edu.
Throughout the whole month of January, OU has been hosting a school supply drive to benefit The Plains Elementary, Alexander Local, Federal Hocking and Trimble Local school districts. Drop-off boxes are scattered about campus.
