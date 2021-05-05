The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD), in partnership with the Athens County Foundation (ACF), is now accepting proposals for the ATCO Legacy Fund Spring 2021 cycle.
The ATCO Legacy Fund offers financial assistance to providers (agency and independent), organizations, and other community partners in Athens County that are working towards integration and inclusive opportunities for adults and youth with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). In this cycle, the structure and funding priorities are intentionally left broad and open-ended to ensure that needs of individuals with I/DD are met regarding inclusion, as well as during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Some examples of projects could be (but not limited to):
• adaptive equipment that makes things accessible
• supplies for projects
• technology
• memberships (e.g., gym memberships)
• household supplies
• PPE
• other fixed costs related to promoting health and/or safety of individuals with I/DD and/or staff during this pandemic
Applications are due on May 26, 2021. More information about this funding opportunity can be found on the Athens County Foundation website, www.athensfoundation.org. The Foundation encourages prospective applicants who need help developing their proposals to contact the Foundation at info@athensfoundation.org.
