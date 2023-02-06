Several current Athens City Council members will be challenged for their roles in the upcoming primary election, set for May 2.
Incumbent Micah McCarey, Beth Clodfelter and Jessica Thomas will all vie for three at-large seats.
Clodfelter previously served on council after being elected in 2020. In 2021, she stepped down from her at-large seat to serve as a regional representative for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.
Thomas, co-owner of Brennan’s Coffee Cafe, also has served on the board of the Dairy Barn, The Athens Foundation and Athens Uptown Business Association.
McCarey is director of Ohio University’s LGBT Center.
Sam Crowl, current 3rd Ward representative, is running for president of council. Currently longtime council president Chris Knisely is not seeking re-election.
Two candidates, Jason Schroer and Michael Wood, are vying for the 3rd Ward Council seat.
Schroer, Athens High School varsity girls soccer coach, also is an Ohio University employee.
Wood is owner and operator of the Republic of Athens Records, located on East State Street.
Incumbents running unopposed in the primary election include Steve Patterson, mayor; Kathy Hecht, auditor; Lisa Eliason, director of law; Solveig Spjeldnes, 1st Ward council member; Jeffrey Risner, 2nd Ward council member; and Alan Swank, 4th Ward council member.
All of the candidates are running as Democrats.
Write-in candidates have until 4 p.m. Feb. 21 to file declarations of intent with the Athens County Board of Elections office.
No issues have been filed for the May primary.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 2 primary election is April 3. Early in-person absentee voting begins April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.