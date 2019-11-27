Athens City School District’s Board of Education once more heard an update on the new designs for East and Morrison Gordon Elementary schools, which have begun to take shape through community and administrative input.
Part of those designs at Morrison Gordon have been bolstered by the purchase of almost five additional acres of land. The land had been owned by the neighboring Athens Church of Christ and cost the district about $50,000.
Supt. Tom Gibbs said the land will be used to help with space for truck turnaround at the maintenance portion of the new Morrison-Gordon building, once built, as well as ensure the school’s playground is out of the floodplain.
Gibbs noted that the designs for East and Morrison-Gordon remain almost identical, with identical amounts of classrooms, administrative space and wraparound services. However, the only differences to the building designs remains in the way the land at each site is laid out. This has led to East becoming more of an L-shape, and Morrison-Gordon is an H-shape, which Gibbs said allows for the most natural light possible in the classrooms.
Another change in the building designs came as the result of a state budget add-on that allotted about $600,000 in success and wellness funds to the district. There is about $800,000 expected in 2021 for Athens to receive from the same funding, but Gibbs is cautious about whether that money will be available in two years when the state budget is redone.
“The challenge is there is no guarantee that this funding will continue,” he said. “Our district is concerned about using it to add programming, until the state confirms those dollars permanently.”
Instead of wellness programming, the district opted to use the monies for additional space in the new buildings for therapy, additional early learning and other services the current designs could not account for, due to state guidelines.
“The idea is to use this initial round of funding for the construction of the spaces, and if it continues, then we have space to work with community partners in expanding wellness programming,” Gibbs said.
The district has also received a 3-D video of how East’s exterior design will appear. However, the colors have yet to be finalized, Gibbs cautioned viewers. The video is linked on the district’s webpage, as is a presentation from Schorr Architects detailing the current design of Morrison-Gordon.
