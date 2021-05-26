Athens City Council voted Monday to amend the city’s mask ordinance to no longer require public mask-wearing for those who are fully vaccinated.
The face mask ordinance, implemented by City Council in June of 2020, required all people, indoors and outdoors, to wear a face mask in the city.
Under the revised ordinance, those who are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will no longer need their facial coverings in Athens, except “where required by federal, state, local tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations including local businesses and workplace guidance.”
City Council suspended the rules and expedited the voting process on the ordinance, which was effective immediately. All members voted in favor of the measure.
At-Large Council Member Sarah Grace introduced the amendment. She said businesses will be free to continue requiring facial coverings if they choose.
“If there are businesses, business owners, business managers that make the choice to continue to require mask-wearing, they have the option of doing that,” Grace said during Monday’s meeting. “But the local ordinance is just changing to allow an exemption for individuals who are fully vaccinated.”
Council Member Sam Crowl expressed concern that some people who are not vaccinated may seek to bypass facial covering regulations.
“Are there any sticky situations where somebody says, ‘I’m vaccinated’, and then there’s an argument that they can’t prove it?” Crowl asked. “Are we going down that road?”
The amendment to the mandate also removes the physical distancing requirement from those who are fully vaccinated unless physical distance is required for work or by federal or state regulations.
The ordinance was extended by City Council to sunset Dec. 31, 2021, but it can be rescinded by the body before then.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this month he would be rescinding all health guidelines, including a statewide mask mandate, beginning on June 2.
In mid-May, the CDC also removed their guidance encouraging mask use for vaccinated individuals and said they no longer need to physically distance.
“The CDC did not give us a month before changing their guidelines,” Grace said during the meeting. “But we’d like to respond and reflect their guideline changes as quickly as possible.”
As the city, state, and the nation drop mask mandates and distancing requirements, cases continue to fade in Athens County.
Last week, Athens went several days without reporting any cases of COVID-19 and there were 34 active cases of the virus as of Monday, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said during the meeting that another surge of the virus is still a threat, as countries like India grapple with a new wave of infections.
“We’re not out of the woods for the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said during the meeting.
Those who flout the ordinance could suffer a $100 civil fine for refusing to put on a face covering. The fine would be noncriminal, meaning it would not appear on a person’s criminal record.
Before the amendment was passed to exempt people who are fully vaccinated in the city, exceptions were also made for individuals who have medical conditions, mental health conditions or developmental disabilities. Children under 10 years old are also exempt.
