The Athens Post AMVETS Riders are looking for new qualifying motorcycle riders to continue charitable outreach of veterans.
Terrie Baringer, first vice of the lady’s auxiliary and of the AMVETS riders, said the riders are a non-profit group that provides assistance, does fundraisers, and many other things for local veterans and the community.
“It's just one of those hidden gems in Athens County, I am so wonderful I became a part of it,” Baringer said.
The AMVETS Riders, she said, are a patriotic group of motorcycle riders who hold high respect for current, past and future armed forces. Any member of AMVETS is eligible to be a rider
Baringer, who has multiple members of her immediate family with service history, said the organization holds fundraisers all year long for larger projects, but much of what is done is lending a helping hand to veterans and their families.
Baringer said some of the smaller charitable work they do is help veterans move, buy Christmas gifts for children of veterans and even construct ramps for handicapped or elderly veterans.
“The riders we can't keep money in our accounts because we’re constantly giving it away,” Baringer said.
AMVETS, or American Veterans, is a non-partisan, volunteer-led organization formed by World War II veterans of the United States military according to the organization's national website. It advocates for its members as well as for causes that its members deem helpful to the nation at large.
The Athens AMVETS Post 76 is looking for new members to join the band of motorcyclists.
To join the AMVETS riders, you must:
Be an AMVETS member (a veteran or first-degree relative) in good standing
- Motorcycle endorsement and motorcycle title in your name
- Current insurance
- Pay yearly due of $15
Baringer urged veterans and relatives to support the community by joining the post or the AMVETS Riders as a way to give back.
“To see veterans helping other veterans, and the pride they take in it, is just overwhelming,” Baringer said.
