Athens County has once more reached level two, or the “orange” classification by the Ohio Department of Health based on data of the coronavirus spread rate.
In addition, an awaited compact between Ohio University and the City of Athens has been released to help encourage residents and students to prevent further spreading.
The level two classification is based on several indicators, of which the county has met two: new cases increase and non-congregate cases. The non-congregate cases (of which all 27 active COVID-19 cases in the county are classified) indicate a higher risk of virus spread in the community.
With a estimated county population of over 65,000 residents, there have been 27 new cases in the past two weeks, the ODH reported Thursday, Sept. 3.
On July 13, the Athens City Council voted to make face masks mandatory in any public spaces to limit virus spread. OU has also implemented mandatory measures, including a daily check-in on the school’s website for students, faculty and staff, mandatory masks across campus and several other initiatives to limit gatherings, in addition to limiting the number of students returning to in-person classes.
There are 31 known active cases and 375 recovered cases in Athens County. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19.
At a state level, there are 128,444 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 4,248 deaths.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases and death counts stand at:
- Washington – 229 cases, 23 deaths
- Morgan – 45 cases, 0 deaths
- Perry – 245 cases, 8 deaths
- Hocking – 144 cases, 9 deaths
- Vinton – 39 cases, 2 deaths
- Meigs – 146 cases, 4 deaths
Locally, concerns have been voiced of a possible surge in cases due to the returning students and onset of in-person classes for some majors at the university, as well as certain sections of K-12 students across the county.
In a joint letter from Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and OU President M. Duane Nellis, city residents and students were encouraged to take several good-faith steps to ensure community safety. These were:
- Observe heightened health and safety precautions, such as physically distancing and wearing masks
- Maintain health and safety of the community through community efforts
- Nurture a culture of care to accept the inconveniences presented through the global pandemic
- Support one another through actively listening and assisting others when safe and possible
The letter also stated that the two entities would be working together to ensure accountability. The college and the city will be working together to help enforce the university’s policies and the city’s ordinances, in addition to public health practices that the Athens City-County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health have strongly recommended.
“This time in our history is a stressful and overwhelming time,” the letter read. “We all have a role to play. It is up to each of us to conscientiously do our part...We must employ patience and understanding, knowing that this is a dynamic situation that is evolving because it is the only way to keep our community open.”
The university also pledged to provide anyone returning to campus with two reusable masks, a digital thermometer and hand sanitizer.
